RHS Sports

RHS softball team rallies for come-from- behind win over LC; awaits tourney foe

The Revere High softball team overcame a 6-1 deficit in the seventh inning to force extra innings and then scored four runs in the top of the eighth to post a 10-6 victory at Lynn Classical last Wednesday.

Frankie Reed paced the Lady Patriots with a memorable 5-for-5 performance at the plate, including two doubles, one of which came in the five-run seventh.

Classical, which is the third-place team in the Greater Boston League, had defeated the Lady Patriots, 11-7, in their first meeting this season and appeared on their way to a victory in the rematch with a comfortable 6-1 advantage entering the top of the seventh.

However, coach Megan O’Donnell’s crew refused to quit. After an LC error allowed in a run, Shayna Smith tripled home a teammate, Reed doubled in another, Jordan Martelli singled for an RBI, and Zizi Kalliavas delivered a clutch base hit for the game-tying RBI.

The Lady Patriots struck for four more markers in the eighth , highlighted by a home run by Caleigh Joyce and another RBI base hit by Martellli, Jordan’s third hit and third ribbie of the day.

Danni Hope Randall earned the win with a gutsy performance. Danni allowed seven hits and three earned runs over the eight-inning route, but shut down the Lady Rams in the crucial final innings to allow her teammates to launch their come-from-behind effort.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s crew wrapped up their regular season on the holiday against Whittier Tech, a 16-2 team that is ranked 20th in Division 1 and that defeated Revere 12-0 in their first meeting this season.

The Lady Patriots put up a much-stronger effort in the rematch thanks primarily to the pitching of Randall, who fanned 10 opponents while allowing four runs and six hits.

However, the Revere offense could muster only three hits (by Anna Doucette, Shayna Smith, and Frankie Reed) and one run (Doucette had the RBI) against Whittier’s ace hurler, Kaylee Habib (who has more than 500 career strikeouts and who will be playing softball at Wentworth), who recorded 18 strikeouts on the day.

The Lady Patriots, who finished at 13-7 overall and 9-5 in the GBL (good for fourth place), now await word of their seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 1 state softball tournament. The announcement of the pairings is scheduled for today (Wednesday).

Volleyball team wins finale; awaits tourney opponent

The Revere High boys volleyball team concluded an outstanding regular season with a 3-1 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical, 3-1, this past Thursday.

Leading the way for the Patriots was Larry Claudio, who registered 23 assists and 11 kills, Chris Choc Chavez (18 assists), Kawan Dias (14 kills), and Juan Perez (11 kills).

Coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad, which finished in second place in the GBL with an 11-3 record behind first-place Malden (with whom Revere split their two matches), now awaits word of their final seeding and opening-round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 1 state tournament.

The Patriots, who compiled an overall record of 15-5, were ranked 29th in the D-1 power ratings as of this past Friday, which means that Revere will host a tourney game in the preliminary round.

The announcement of the tourney schedule was expected by today after the Journal’s deadline.

RHS flag football qualifies for playoffs

Coach Becky Coots and the fledgling Revere High flag football team will embark on its quest to play at Gillette Stadium when the Lady Patriots play in the opening round of the post-season state tourney this coming Monday.

Revere completed a successful first-ever season by splitting its final four games of the regular season to finish with an 8-6 record. Last Monday the team celebrated the program’s first-ever Senior Night in appropriate fashion with a pair of strong performances.

In the first game of the evening against Barntable, the Lady Patriots started fast, scoring the first touchdown to take a quick lead. Senior Marwa Riad, who had four catches on the evening, scored the TD.

Sophomore captain Sarah Lechheb, who had two receptions, scored Revere’s second touchdown. Senior offensive starter Nisrin Sekkat made two catches, including a crucial two-point conversion that proved the difference in Revere’s 14-12 victory. Junior captain Olivia Rupp also had a reception.

“Our MVP of the game was our pass rusher, junior Valeria Sepulveda Quintero, who had an outstanding four sacks and five crucial flag pulls,” said Coots. “Senior captains Amy Juarez and Reem Alhyari each had two flag pulls.”

Monday’s second contest with Essex Tech proved to be a battle. Essex grabbed a 13-0 lead at the half, but the Lady Patriots came out on fire after the intermission. A pick-6 by freshman Lenira Raimundo lit the Revere comeback and Sekkat turned in another huge effort with three receptions and a touchdown.

Lechheb made three big catches, including an extra point, that gave Revere a 14-13 lead with two minutes to go. Unfortunately, a costly penalty pushed Essex down the field and with less than 20 seconds left, Essex scored a TD to win the game, 19-14.

“Sometimes a loss tells you more than a win,” said Coots. “I am beyond proud of our team for coming back and putting us in the game. It was a wire-to-wire game.”

Two days later the Lady Patriots took on archrival Winthrop and Cambridge in their final two regular-season contests.

In the encounter with Winthrop, though Revere got on the scoreboard first and the score was tied at the half, the Lady Patriots fell to the Lady Vikings, 33-12. Junior Valery Echavarria Jimenez had a touchdown and three receptions and sophomore Sarah Lechheb finished the game with a TD and four catches. Junior captain Olivia Rupp also grabbed a reception. Junior Valeria Sepulveda Quintero came on strong again with three flag pulls and two huge sacks.

“Unfortunately, some missed opportunities for us allowed Winthrop to take control of the game,” noted Coots.

However, Revere bounced back in its next game with a big 36-0 win over Cambridge. “Our second game was our comeback game,” noted Coots. “We came out very strong. “

Senior Marwa Riad shined in this game with a very impressive three touchdowns and four catches. Sophomore Sarah Lechheb scored a pair of TDs and snared three receptions.

“Our defense really showed up in this game,” said Coots. “Senior captain Reem Alhyari had four huge flag pulls and freshman Imani Zuniga and Sanyia Jean-Louis each had two flag pulls.”

The Lady Patriots ended their inaugural campaign with an 8-6-1 record to finish in seventh place in the division and a spot in the playoffs.

“I told the girls that ending our first regular season with a record of 8-6-1 is something to be very proud of,” said Coots. “A lot of the teams we played have been playing together for years. I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished in our first season.”

Revere plays in the Northeast Division of the New England Patriots Girls High School Flag Football League. The league has grown from eight teams two years ago to 56 this season, spreading across the state with four divisions.

RHS girls tennis plays at Malden today in tourney

The Revere High girls tennis team, which concluded its regular season with an 8-5 record, was scheduled to play at Malden today (Wednesday) in an opening-round match of the MIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament. The Lady Patriots enter the tourney as the 46th-ranked team in D-1, while Malden, which finished the season with a 12-2 record and was undefeated in the Greater Boston League with an 11-0 mark, is ranked 29th. The teams met twice during the season with the Lady Golden Tornadoes prevailing on both occasions by scores of 5-0.