Obituaries 05-28-2025

Guy S. Zaccone

A private Funeral Service and entombment was held at the Woodlawn Versailles Community Mausoleum, for Guy S. Zaccone who died on Tuesday, May 20th at Palm Gardens of Orlando following a long illness, he was 94 years old.

Guy was born on July 25, 1929, to his late dear parents Anthony Zaccone and Rose (Melchione) Zaccone. He was just one of two children raised in Chelsea. Guy was educated in Chelsea Public Schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School.

Guy began working for the Middlesex Sheet Metal Co. in Revere. He then enlisted in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict and proudly served his country. He was honorably discharged after five years of service as an Airman First Class, earning the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Medal.

He returned home and in 1954, he married his wife, Annette (Malta). The couple remained in Revere and together they had two sons.

Guy was a loving husband and father. He worked extremely hard and tirelessly to provide for his family. He opened his very own laundry service in Revere, and it was called “Speedy We Wash.” He owned and operated the business for over 25 years.

Both he and his wife began sharing their time between Revere and Florida, then relocated to Florida permanently. He was a past Grand Knight and Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #179.

The beloved husband of 61 years of the late Annette M. (Malta) Zaccone, he was the loving father of Stephen Zaccone and his wife, Elaine of Orlando, Florida and Mark Zaccone of Revere; the cherished grandfather of Alexandra LoRe of Orlando, Florida, Stephen Zaccone, Jr. of Winter Garden, Florida, Nicholas Zaccone and his wife, Leanna of Groveland, Florida and Justin Zaccone of Orlando, Florida; the adored great grandfather of Nicco, Audriana and Dante LoRe and Juliana and Jenna Zaccone and the dear brother of the late Catherine Culbreath. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Barbara E. Foulds

Barbara Ellen (Flynn) Foulds passed away on May 20th, 2025 at the age of 71 following a three-year long battle with lung cancer which she fought both bravely and with dignity.

She was a lifelong resident of Revere and the beloved daughter of the late William P. Flynn and Elizabeth M. (LaFay) Flynn; the loving and devoted mother to her daughter Jill (Foulds) Cyr and her partner, Gary Berman of Boston and the adored Gram of Kathryn Cyr and Jonathan Cyr and his partner, Kayley Gibbons; cherished sister of Ret. Revere Police Sgt. Daniel L. Flynn and Lois, Patricia Gallucci, Michael Flynn, Carolyn Day and Ron, Nancy Flynn and the late William C. Flynn, Ann Marie Bostrom and Timothy Flynn.

There would never be any complaining or asking ‘why me’ when Barbara became sick. When asked how she was doing it? She would simply reply … “I just tell myself other people have things worse than me”. She was a longtime waitress at China Roma in Revere and worked as a Crossing Guard for Revere Public Schools.

Barbara was truly a kind and caring person, generous to a fault. She would give you her last dollar if needed. Her proudest accomplishment was being Jill’s mother and Gram to her beloved Katie and Jonathan.

She was tough when she had to be but a soft marshmallow most of the time. She had her own ups and downs throughout her life and as a result she made every effort to teach her grandchildren to avoid the pitfalls in life that they might encounter.

Barbara showed them, by example, her daily strength of facing the battles of alcoholism and cancer and yet living daily with appreciation and gratefulness.

Her genuine love for her family was endless and knew no bounds, she

welcomed her role as the “quiet sister’ speaking no evil. All her nieces and nephews just being together brought her so much joy, not to mention slipping them some money from time to time, money she didn’t have.

Barbara was a loyal and dedicated friend and made sure to make the effort to keep in touch with all she called her friend. To her family and friends, she will be dearly missed.

James “Jim” Mantia

James “Jim” P. Mantia of Revere, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025, at the age of 89. He was born on November 4, 1935, to his loving parents, Anthony and Josephine Mantia of Winthrop. Jimmy led a life marked by humility, generosity, and steadfast devotion to those he held dear.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Teddi, and son, James “Jamie” P. Mantia II. Jimmy is survived by his daughters: Doreen Steele of Revere, Jodi Mantia of Revere and Deanne Mantia of East Boston; daughter-in-law Farrah Forte of Saugus; grandchildren: Nicole and Marc Silvestri of Revere, Jennifer and Justin Hill of Winthrop, Chris and Steph Steele of Hingham, BJ and Alex Neil of Salem, NH, Brandon Neil and Danielle Soden of Peabody, Lorenzo, Tia, and Luke Keegan of Saugus; and great grandchildren: Sienna and Saige Silvestri, Isla Hill, Theresa, Lucy, and Emma Steele, Griffin Neil and Christopher and Cartier Neil.

Jimmy was in the fish business all of his life until retirement. He will be remembered for his love of family and proudly being called “Grampy” by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Jimmy Fish” also loved playing craps, poker and keeping track of the day’s betting lines – for entertainment purposes only.

A visitation was held Monday at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. The Funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday at St. Anthony's Church in Revere with a visitation hour prior at the Funeral Home. . Interment followed at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the Kaplan Family Hospice House of Danvers.

Patricia A. Powers

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, May 27th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals for Patricia A. (Giarle) Powers, who died on Wednesday, May 21st at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston following a stroke. She was 83 years old. Patricia (Patti) was born on August 20, 1941, in Boston to her late parents, Louis and Loretta (Cosco) Giarle. She was one of five children raised in East Boston. Patti attended Girls Trade School of Boston where she perfected her art for sewing. A lifelong resident of East Boston, Patti worked for the Boston Police Department as a crossing guard when her children were young. Since 1985, Patti also held a Neighborhood Sector seat of the Board of Directors of ABCD representing the East Boston area on the East Boston Area Planning Action Council (APAC) Advisory Board and as a member of the Elder Service and the Neighborhood Programs/Planning & Evaluation (NPPE). She was the devoted and loving mother of the late Barry A. Powers and the late Stephanie L. Powers and the cherished grandmother of Charles Zuffante, IV; the dear sister of Linda Greco, and her late husband. Phil, Lori Silva and her husband, Anthony, Gary Giarle, and the late Richard L. Giarle. Patti is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews who, were much loved and cherished. She remained extremely close with her family and had many friends. Patti was known for being fun, loving and kind. Patti also had many cherished friends and extended family. She will be greatly missed. Donations may be made in her name to Action for Boston Community Development, Inc. (ABCD),178 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02111.