Stephen Damiano Jr. Campaign Kickoff Reception for Ward 4 School Committee

Cary Shuman Photos

Town Council President Anthony Cogliandro told the large crowd at Volare that “I have the honor of introducing my friend, Stephen Damiano Jr., kicking off his campaign as the first-ever candidate officially certified for Ward 4 School Committee.”

Yes, Stephen Damiano Jr. and other candidates are making history in the 2025 municipal election as the City of Revere changes the structure of the Revere School Committee from six citywide-elected seats (and the mayor, Patrick Keefe as ex-officio chairperson), to six ward-elected seats, two at-large-elected seats, and the mayor [Patrick Keefe as ex-officio chairperson).

In her remarks, Jacklyn Damiano thanked her husband Steve Damiano’s many supporters for attending the campaign kickoff. Jacklyn spoke about Steven’s second campaign for office in the city.

“Steven never lost that passion and initiative that he had when he started this journey two years ago,” said Jacklyn. “He continued to attend council meetings, school committee meetings, city events, school events, as well as to discuss and listen to the city and school concerns from our residents and friends while he went for walks or as our boys (Steven III and Jack Mario) call it, ‘daddy talking too much.’’’

“The only thing that has changed, or shifted, is his primary focus. Instead of running for city council, he shifted to school committee, and if you’re asking yourself why – the answer is simple: Steven and Jack. Our boys are our world. And when hitting the pavement, one thing that rang loud and clear from our residents is that we need a better and brighter future for our children, our friends’ children, our neighbors’ children, and our friends’ neighbors’ children.”

Stephen Damiano Jr. took the microphone, stating that he favors the new structure of the school committee.

“This is an historical first for Revere. For the first time ever, we have representation from each ward along with two at-large seats. That means each ward will have a dedicated voice on the school committee, and I believe that was the right decision for our hometown,” Damiano told the audience.

“I’m proud to share that the day after nomination papers became available, we submitted 59 signatures. All 59 signatures were certified, and we are officially on the 2025 ballot,” he announced proudly.

“As a full-time stay-at-home father, I’m immersed in the daily rhythms of parenting and school life,” Damiano continued. “And through my time volunteering at events all throughout the city – from community gatherings to school events, and even volunteering at our local food pantry at the First Congregational Church, I’ve been able to see where our families, especially those with school-aged children, are thriving and where they can use a little more support. I believe we can do better, not by pointing fingers, but by coming together.”

Damiano, who will conduct a vigorous, door-to-door effort in the ward, said his campaign will be based on three core values: safety, community and accountability, and academic excellence.

He concluded, “I envision a school system that reflects the heart of Revere – hard-working, hopeful, ready to rise, a system where teachers are respected and supported, where every child gets a fair shot, and where school safety is more than a buzzword, it’s a promise from me.”