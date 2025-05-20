Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio holds campaign kickoff reception

Photos by Cary Shuman

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio couldn’t have asked for a more successful launch to his campaign for re-election.

Argenzio drew a large and spirited crowd from his ward and beyond to the Rincon Limeno restaurant May 14 for his campaign kickoff reception. The turnout signified that Argenzio’s diligent efforts on the 11-member City Council are being watched and appreciated by not only his constituents in the ward, but by residents citywide as well.

Vincent Argenzio had the honor of introducing the numerous dignitaries, including Mayor Patrick Keefe, First Lady Jennifer Keefe, Rep. Jeff Turco, former Ward 3 Councillor Arthur Guinasso, members of the City Council and School Committee, and candidates in the 2025 municipal election.

Vincent concluded, “And now it is my pleasure to introduce Ward 4 Councillor and my father, Paul Argenzio.”

Councillor Argenzio began his remarks by noting the presence of his family, “my wife, Colleen, my son, Vincent, whom you’ve already met, my daughter-in-law, Ploy, my niece, Savannah, and my good friend, Debbie West, for helping out at the front desk.”

“It’s really been my pleasure and honor to represent the residents of Revere over the last year and a half, especially the residents of Ward 4,” Argenzio told the gathering. “It’s been very rewarding, and I’ve really enjoyed it, and I’m hoping to continue that. I want to thank my colleagues on the City Council. We’ve made some big, important decisions recently, and there’s more to come. We work very well together. I want to take a minute to acknowledge Mayor Patrick Keefe. I’ve said it before, he’s doing an excellent job as mayor, working hand in hand with the City Council, with the best of the residents of Revere, and I’m glad to work alongside of him.”

“We’re in an election year,” continued Argenzio. “We have a lot of incumbents running. We have some new candidates, we have some second-time candidates, and I know everyone personally. I wish everybody could win, because I know everybody has the best interests of Revere at heart. But that’s not the way it works. But good luck to everyone running this year. I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting the residents of Ward 4. I know when you run a campaign, you put ads in the Journal and the Advocate, and you hold signs and do all sorts of things, but meeting people personally is what really counts – that five-or-ten-minute conversation in front of someone’s home, you really get the feeling of what people feel – so, I’m looking forward to doing that this summer and fall.”

Argenzio thoughtfully thanked Rincon Limeno owner Juan Jaramillo for his hospitality. While jestfully opting to keep his remarks brief in light of the upcoming Celtics game later that evening [the Celtics won but were eliminated from the playoffs two days later], Argenzio concluded, “Running a campaign and giving back to the city in donations to youth groups – it’s because of the people in this room. I couldn’t do it without you, and I couldn’t do it without your support. So, thank you very much, and please enjoy the rest of the evening.”