RHS Roundup

Two more victories for RHS flag football

The first-ever Revere High flag football team earned two big wins this past week to improve its record to 4-3-1 on the season, defeating Somerville, 34-12, and Bishop Fenwick, 20-12, this past Thursday evening at Essex Tech.

In the big win over Somerville, a triumph that RHS head coach Becky Coots termed, “Our best game of the season,” junior Valery Echavarria Jimenez turned in a superb performance, scoring all four of the Revere touchdowns, as did sophomore quarterback Paula Lopez, who tossed the four TD passes.

Senior Captain Reem Alhyari made two crucial interceptions and senior Lindsay Pineda had another crucial interception to help seal the win.

In the second game of the evening vs. Bishop Fenwick, senior Nisrin Sekkat hauled in four catches and scored one touchdown. Junior captain Sarah Lechheb scored a TD and an extra point and grabbed multiple receptions..

“This game was won because of our defense,” said Coots. “Freshman Imani Zuniga and Saniya Jean-Louis came out strong with four big flag pulls each.”

The combo of Lopez-to-Echavarria Jimenez clicked for a long TD pass to seal the victory.

“Entering the halfway part of the season with a winning record of 4-3-1 is something our team is very proud of,” said Coots of her history-making squad. “From never playing as a team before to now seeing all of their hard work come together is something I will cherish. I cannot wait to see how the rest of the season continues.”

Coots and her crew were scheduled to travel to Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) for games against Essex Tech and Chelsea High. They will trek tio Somerville again next Monday for contests with Cambridge and St. Mary’s of Lynn.

RHS girls track remains undefeated

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team improved to 5-0 with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Everett (94.5-38.5) and Malden (98-38) in a tri-meet held at Harry Della Russo Stadium that was highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

Junior Gemma Stamatopoulos continued her high-scoring season and was the top RHS scorer of both meets with three first-place finishes vs. both Everett and Malden for 30 total points. Gemma recorded three personal records (PRs) in the long jump (15′-2.5″), the 400m hurdles (73.6), and the 400m dash (63.8).

Interestingly, this was Satmatopoulos’s first time running in the 400 dash and she came within 0.1 second of the school record (63.7) which was set in 2010.

“I strongly believe Gemma will break this record by the end of the school year,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald. “Gemma’s willingness to try new events is remarkable. With college coaches looking at her at this crucial point in the recruiting process, it is important that we can give them as many times as possible. She truly has shown her ability to master every area of the sprints and mid-distance this year.”

Following close behind in the point total was senior captain Liv Yuong who had two first places vs. both Malden and Everett in the high jump (4′-8″) and the 100m hurdles with a PR time of 17.7 to record 20 points on the day.

Senior Captain Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez took home eight points in both meets (for a total of 16 on the day), placing first in the triple jump (32′-1.75″) and second in the 400m hurdles, right behind her teammate Stamatopoulos, with a clocking of 73.7.

Other PR performances for the Lady Patriots included junior Olivia Rupp with a first place finish in the 800m in 2:34.8.

“This was Olivia’s first time running the 800m, and as with Gemma, we want to get her as many times as possible for college coaches to see,” said MacDonald. “Olivia came out blazing and finished in a 2:34.8, an absolutely stellar time for her first 800 race.”

Rupp then came back to run the second leg of the winning 4x400m relay vs. both opponents.

Freshman Isabella “Izzy” Marin Isaza outsprinted the field in the 200m dash with a time of 28.5. “The 200 has proven to be a really strong event for Izzy this whole outdoor season,” said MacDonald. “She ran a 28.5 and led the way for us to sweep the 200m vs. both Malden and Everett. “

Jaliyah Manigo was close behind in second place (29.0) and Mayaah Ndi took third place in 29.5.

Senior captain Francoise Kodjo also had a big PR in the shot-put (29′-5″) which was good for first place vs. both opponents. “This was less than one foot away from Francoise’s goal of 30 feet,” noted MacDonald-Ciambeli.

Freshman Haley Peralta grabbed a first-place finish in the javelin vs. Malden with a massive PR toss of 81’9″ which also earned Haley a third-place vs. Everett.

Other first-place finishers for Revere included: Amina Larzhal in the discus vs. Malden (61’7″); Victoria Osias in the 100m dash versus Everett (13.7); Genevieve Zierten in the 2 mile versus Everett (15:24.6); and the 4x400m relay quartet of Rania Hamdani, Jaliyah Manigo, Olivia Rupp, and Marwa Riad vs. both opponents in a time of i4:41.5.

Second-place finishers for Revere included: Mayaah Ndi in the high jump in both meets with a PR leap of 4′-8″; Marwa Riad in the long jump versus Malden with a leap of 13′-5.5″ (3rd versus Everett); Basma Sahibi in the triple jump in both meets (26′-1″), Dayana Ortega in the 100m hurdles versus Everett (18.6); Rania Hamdani in the 400m in both meets (66.1),; Gigi Zierten in the 800m in both meets (2:54.0); Sophia Raso in the 1-mile versus Malden (6:58.2); and Daniela Santana Baez in the 2-mile versus Everett (16:21.1).

Third-place finishers included: Izzy Marin in the high jump in both meets (4′-0″); Amy Astu Rodriguez in the triple jump in both meets (26′-10″); Jocelyn Lazo in the discus in both meets (51’4″) and in the javelin versus Malden (70′-8″); Manal Hazimeh in the 400m hurdles in both meets (1:26.8); and Marwa Riad in the 400m versus Everett (1:11.3).

MacDonald-Ciambelli and her crew were scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet regular season vs. their seven GBL opponnets with a tri-meet vs. Medford and Lynn English this past Monday.

Victories over both foes will give the Lady Patriots a 7-0 regular-season record and an undisputed GBL championship. Next Monday they will trek to Dilboy Field in Somerville for the GBL Championship Meet.

This past Saturday, a contingent of four Lady Patriots participated in the extremely competitive Weston Twilight Invitational at both Weston High School and Regis College.

Gemma Stamatopoulos ran both the 400m and 800m. In the 800m, Gemma ran a 2:32.91 and in the 400m she ran a 64:32. Senior captain Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez also competed in two events, the 100m and triple jump. In the TJ, Ashley jumped 32-‘9.75″ which just kept her out of the finals. In the 100m she ran a 13.88. Olivia Rupp ran an outdoor 1-mile PR time of 5:42.91. Francoise Kodjo threw 25’-6.25″ in the shot-put.

RHS boys track defeats two foes

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Malden and Everett in a tri-meet that was highlighted by Senior Day festivities last Monday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Oliver Escobar topped the field in two events. Oliver won the 100 meter dash with a sprint of 11.3 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5′-10″. In addition, Escobar ran a leg of the winning 4 x 100 relay to finish with a total of 22.5 points on the day.

Erick Mayorga also outdistanced the field in two individual events. Erick crushed the field in the javelin with a throw of 142′-1″, a toss that was 22 feet further than his nearest Malden rival and 40 feet further than the closest Everett boy. He also won the long jump with a leap of 18′-6″.

Jeremy X outsprinted the field in the 200 dash with a time of 22.9. Edwin Alarcon outran all of his rivals in the 800 with a time of 2:07.1. Diogo Yogi also defeated all rivals in the 2-mile with a time of 12:18.6.

The Patriot quartet of Escobar, Isaiah DeCrosta, Brandon Carvajal, and Jeremy X won the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 45.0, which was 1.9 faster than Malden and 2.5 faster than Everett.

Additional point-scorers for the Patriots were:

— Kepler Celamy took second vs. Malden in the 200; third vs. Malden in the 100 dash; and second vs. Malden and third vs. Everett in the long jump;

— Kalebe Mendes took third vs. Malden in the 200 dash;

— Sebastian Rueda grabbed second vs. Everett and third vs. Malden in the 400 dash;

— Adam Ourazzouk took second vs. both opponents in the 800;

— Nasser Eddine Lakraidi finished third vs. Everett in the 800;

— Youness Chahid finished second vs. Malden and first vs. Everett in the mile;

— Isaiah DeCrosta finished first vs. Everett and second vs. Malden in the 100 hurdles and second vs. Everett in the high jump;

— Nathan Krokos finished second vs. both opponents in the 400 hurdles;

— Andy Andrade Hernandez took third in the shot-put vs. Everett;

— Bryan Maia took first vs. Everett and second vs. Malden in the discus;

— Silvio Neto came in third vs. both foes in the discus;

— Amari Miller-Tobey finished third vs. Everett in the high jump;

— Daniel Valencia scored a point vs. Malden with a third in the long jump; and

— Brandon Carvajal took first vs. Everett and second vs. Malden in the triple jump.

The final tallies showed coach David Fleming’s Patriots topping Malden by a score of 75-60 and Everett by a score of 80-52.

The Patriots, who stand at 4-1, were scheduled to wrap up their dual-meet regular season vs. their seven GBL opponents with a tri-meet vs. Medford and Lynn English this past Monday. Next Monday they will trek to Dilboy Field in Somerville for the GBL Championship Meet.

RHS softball team defeats Lynn English

The Revere High softball team erupted for eight runs in the second inning en route to a 13-0 victory over Lynn English last Wednesday.

A bases-loaded double by Brianna Miranda was the big hit in the rally, producing three runs. Caleigh Joyce, Frankie Reed, and Jordan Martelli all delivered RBI base hits.

Caleigh Joyce earned the win, tossing all six innings, allowing only one hit while striking out six Lady Bulldog opponents and walking only two.

The Revere offense produced 10 hits on the day, with Miranda, Anna Doucette, and Joyce all delivering two hits apiece. The Lady Patriots also drew seven bases on balls, with Lea Doucette, Shayna Smith, and Reed each walking twice. Lea Doucette stole four of the seven bases that Revere swiped on the day, which included a steal of home by Anna Doucette with a nice head-first slide.

The Lady Patriots’ defense was solid, playing an errorless game behind Joyce.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her squad, who now stand at 7-3, have an incredibly busy stretch of eight games in 11 days as they embark on the second half of their season: They were scheduled to host Medford this past Monday, East Boston yesterday (Tuesday), Chelsea today (Wednesday), and Whittier on Saturday at noon.

They then will hit the road to Malden next Monday, to Medford next Tuesday, to Everett next Wednesday, and to East Boston next Thursday.

RHS boys volleyball wins three matches; clinches tourney spot

The Revere High boys volleyball team earned three victories this past week to lift their record to a superb 11-4 on the season, thereby punching their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney by assuring themselves of the .500 record that is needed to qualify for the post season MIAA state tournament.

In a 3-0 win over Excel Academy this past Friday,, Juan Perez accounted for 10 kills and served six aces. Larry Claudio provided 14 assists to his teammates to go with eight kills. Kawan Dias scored eight kills and Chris Choc Chavez set the table for his teammates with 16 assists,

Last Wednesday the Patriots shut out Lynn English, 3-0. Dias (11 kills), Perez (10 kills) and Chavez (18 assists) paced the Revere offense. Isaac Portillo turned in a superb effort on defense with 11 digs.

This past Monday, the Patriots edged Medford, 3-2. Claudio (23 assists, seven kills),Chris Choc Chavez (22 assists), Kawan Dias (15 kills), and Juan Perez (13 kills) led the way for Revere.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew embark on the final quarter of the season this week. After they travel to Chelsea today (Wednesday), they will host Malden next Monday and Everett next Wednesday.