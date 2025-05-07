Abraham Lincoln Students get Special Afternoon with Celtics Members

Courtesy Photos

Boston Celtics NBA Champion Leon Powe, Lucky the Leprechaun, and Cuppy recently spent the afternoon at the Abraham Lincoln School. The trio spent the day playing basketball activities with students, engaging in friendly competition, and learning some new and fun games.

Powe, Lucky the Leprechaun, and Cuppy also presented four playoff tickets to two lucky Lincoln students during the event.

Powe played for the Celtics from 2006 to 2009 and helped the team win the 2008 NBA Championship against archrivals, the L.A. Lakers. One of his most notable performances of the season came in Game 2 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Lakers on June 8, 2008, as he scored 21 points, which included several dunks and 13 free throw attempts in only 15 minutes of play in front of a crowd chanting his name en route to a 108–102 Celtics victory! Powe now serves as a Community Ambassador for the team.