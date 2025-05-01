RHS Roundup

Sekkat, Stamatopoulos win medals at MSTCA InVacational Meet

Senior Nisrin Sekkat and junior Gemma Stamatopoulos brought home medals at this past Friday’s MSTCA InVacational track and field meet that was held in No. Amdover.

Nisrin was the top Lady Patriot finisher with a third-place performance in the javelin with a throw of 80′-9″.

“This was a huge toss for Nisrin,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “It was only seven feet off the first-place finisher. Nisrin has been a javelin standout since joining the team her sophomore year, but this throw shows she has the potential to make it to the D-1 States this year.”

Junior teammate Gemma Stamatopoulous reached the medal podium in two events with sixth-place finishes in the 400m hurdles, tying her personal record (PR) with a clocking of 1:14.33, a state qualifying time. Gemma then came back to place sixth in the 800m with a clocking of 2:32.16.

“Watching Gemma’s 400m hurdle race you can see she has so much room to grow in this event,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Once she nails down the hurdle form and steps in between the hurdles, she will break 70.”

Senior captains Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez and Liv Yuong both just missed reaching the awards podium, securing ninth-place finishes, just one place off a medal. Liv ran a PR in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.65, while Ashley placed ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 30′-10.”

A number of other Lady Patriots also turned in fine efforts. In the javelin, Jocelyn Lazo placed 14th overall with a season-best throw of 66′-1″ and Haley Peralta placed 15th overall with a throw of 66′. Jocelyn also placed 28th overall in the discus with a season-best throw of 58′.

Three Revere girls competed in the 100m dash. Cabrera-Rodriguez placed 30th among the large field of 113 competitors with a sprint of 14.03. Victoria Osias placed 35th with a dash of 14.10 and Lesly Mendoza placed 74th with a time of 15.02.

In the 100m hurdles, Dayana Ortega placed 27th with a time of 19.84 and Salma Zahraoui placed 37th in 20.85.

In the 200m dash, freshman Izzy Marin Isaza placed 37th out of 70 competitors with a sprint of 29.55. Senior Mayaah Ndi was close behind in 45th place with a time of 29.96.

Junior Olivia Rupp ran an outdoor PR in the mile with a clocking of 5:53.45, good for 23rd place. Junior Aidah Louaddi placed 27th in the shot-put with a throw of 23′-3.75″.

“We had some great performances at our first invitational of the 2025 outdoor season,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.

The Lady Patriots were scheduled to host Malden and Everett this past Monday in a tri-meet that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities at Harry Della Russo Stadium. They will wrap up their dual meet season next Monday at Medford with a tri-meet vs. the host Lady Mustangs and the Lynn English Lady Bulldogs.

RHS flag football team finds success in its first season

The first-ever Revere High girls flag football team has been finding success in its historic first season.

Through the first two weeks of their inaugural campaign, the Lady Patriots have compiled a record of 2-3-1. They kicked off the program with an exciting shutout win over Arlington Catholic, 22-0. After dropping a 19-0 decision to Cambridge in their second contest, coach Becky Coots and her crew battled to a 7-7 tie with Woburn before falling to Peabody, 35-0.

The improving Lady Patriots turned in what coach Becky Coots termed “our best performance yet” the following week, though coming up short, 19-6, in a hard-fought battle with Bishop Fenwick in which a few mistakes proved costly, but then rebounding for another shutout win over against Arlington Catholic, 19-0.

“Senior captains Reem Alhyari and Amy Cantarero Juarez have been holding down the defensive side of the ball with multiple flag pulls each game,” said Coots. “Sophomore Malak Kardady and junior Sara Sbai have stood out on the defensive side of the ball, with Sbai holding the team record with 12 flag pulls so far.

“On the offensive side of the ball, sophomore captain Sarah Lechheb has been a standout with multiple catches and one touchdown,” Coots continued. “Seniors Nisrin Sekkat and Marwa Riad lead the team each with three touchdowns and multiple carries. Junior captain Olivia Rupp stands strong as the team’s center protecting the ball.

“As our first season continues, I tell the girls that they are part of history,” Coots added. “Within our school and the state, girls flag football is such a fast-growing sport, and getting to be a part of the movement is something they should be very proud of and cherish. It is my honor to coach these girls and I am very excited to see where we go this season and every season in the future.”

Coots and her crew will travel to Essex Tech in Danvers tomorrow (Thursday) evening where they will play Somerville and Bishop Fenwick (each team plays two games of 45 minutes on each night of competition). Next Tuesday they will make the shorter trip down Route 16 to Somerville to meet Chelsea and Essex Tech.

Patriot tracksters shine at InVacational Meet

A number of members of the Revere High boys outdoor track and field team brought medals at this past Friday’s MSTCA InVacational Meet that was held in No. Andover.

Senior Isaiah DeCrosta was the top-finishing Patriot for the meet. Isaiah brought home a third-place medal in the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.06 and grabbed a fifth-place medal in the 400 hurdles with a clocking of 1:00.62

Senior Erick Mayorga was the next-highest-placing Patriot with a fourth-place medal in the javelin with a throw of 154’-9”.

Senior Youness Chahid enjoyed a superb meet, earning a sixth-place medal in the mile with a time of 4:37.73. In addition Youness ran a strong two-mile race with a clocking of 10:51.90, which was good for 10th place.

The Patriot 4 x 100 relay quartet of Oliver Escobar, Kepler Celamy, Anthony Pelatere, and Jeremy X reached the medal podium with a sixth-place finish in a time of 45.16.

Escobar, a junior, also earned a seventh-place medal in the 100 dash among the large field of 115 competitors with a sprint of 11.52 seconds. Oliver just missed winning a third medal on the day with his ninth-place effort in the high jump with a leap of 5’-8”.

Jeremy X also brought home a seventh-place medal (in a field of 75) in the 200 dash with his sprint of 23.41. In addition, Jeremy cracked the top 20 in the 100 with a time of 11.72, good for 16th place.

In the 400 dash, the top Patriot was Amari Miller-Tobey with a 23rd place effort in a time of 56.72.

In the 800, Adam Ourazzouk finished in 28th place with a time of 2:16.88.

In the shot-put, Patriot Bryan Maia’s toss of 39’-9” landed him in 20th place. Teammate Silvio Neto was close behind in 23rd spot with his throw of 39’-2.5”. Maia also was Revere’s top discus-man with a 24th place ranking with a toss of 104’-7”.

Coach David Fleming and his crew, who celebrated Senior Day this past Monday, will wrap up their dual-meet season next Monday at Medford.

Revere boys volleyball edges Somerville, 3-2

The Revere High boys volleyball team earned a victory over Somerville in a hard-fought battle last Wednesday. Chris Choc Chavez (20 assists), Larry Claudio (15 assists), Kawan Dias (16 kills), and Juan Perez (12 kills) led the way for the Patriots.

This past Friday coach Lianne Mimmo’s Patriots hosted non-league foe Lawrence and claimed a 3-0 victory. Claudio set 15 assists for his teammates and Chavez accounted for 10 assists. Juan Perez led the Pats’ offense with 12 kills, while Kawan Dias posted 10 kills and served six aces.

Isaac Portillo turned in a big match on defense with 12 digs.

Mimmo and her squad, who stand at 8-3 on the season, host Lynn English today (Wednesday) and non-league opponent Excel on Friday. They will entertain Medford next Monday and make the short trip westbound on Wednesday to meet Chelsea.

RHS softball team wins three of four

The Revere High softball team enjoyed a successful latter part of the vacation week, winning three contests in three days against Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Somerville and Lynn English and non-league foe Northeast Regional.

In last Wednesday’s match with Somerville, a 17-0 Revere victory that was halted after five innings because of the mercy rule, RHS pitcher Danni Hope Randall spun five shutout innings in which she yielded just one hit and fanned 11 Lady Highlanders.

The Lady Patriots’ offense struck for a number of big hits on the day, while also benefiting from 13 bases on balls issued by Somerville pitching.

Anna Doucette accounted for two hits and four RBI, including a two-run double. Other key hits included a bases-loaded triple by Jordan Martelli and a two-run triple by Lea Doucette;

The Revere defense was solid, committing no errors, and the Lady Patriots were aggressive on the basepaths, stealing nine bases.

The Lady Patriots continued their big bats the following day with a 14-1 win over Lynn English in a contest that was a make-up from an earlier postponement. Caleigh Joyce got Revere rolling in the opening frame with a two-run, inside-the-park homer and the Lady Patriots blew the game open with nine runs in the fourth that was highlighted by an inside-the-park grand slam by Lea Doucette.

Other RBI-producers in the big inning (in which Revere batted around its lineup) included Frankie Reed, who delivered a pair of doubles for three RBI; Anna Doucette, who drew a bases-loaded walk; and Martelli, who came through with an RBI base hit.

Altogether, Revere accumulated 15 hits on the day, with Smith, Joyce, Martelli, and Reed all accounting for three hits apiece,

Randall once again was a force in the pitcher’s circle, spinning a no-hitter over the five-inning route (the English run was unearned) and fanning seven Lady Bulldog opponents.

This past Friday, coach Megan O’Donnell’s crew dispatched Northeast Regional, 17-1.

The Lady Patriots put this one away with a 12-run rally in the third. A three-run homer by Martelli and a two-run roundtripper by Reed did most of the damage

Smith had two RBI-hits in the inning, including a double. Lea Doucette struck for a two-RBI base hit and Zizi Kalliavas and Randall contributed RBI base hits.

Randall was untouchable for the third day in a row. Danni struck out nine Lady Golden Knights, while yielding just one hit and an unearned run in the five-inning contest. The win marked a remarkable three-game stretch for Danni in which she tossed 15 innings, striking out 27 opponents (out of a total of 45 outs) allowing no earned runs and only two base hits,

This past Monday saw the Lady Patriots’ three-game winning streak come to an end with an 11-7 loss to GBL foe Lynn Classical.

After the visiting Lady Rams grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Revere struck back to tie the score in the home half of the frame, the key hits coming on a solo homer by Lea Doucette and a double by Reed.

Classical scored two in the second, but the Lady Patriots responded in kind to leave matters at 5-5 after two. Classical regained the advantage with two markers in the fourth, a lead they never relinquished.

Kalliavas and Reed both had three hits to pace the 11-hit Revere attack. Zizi K. also stole three bases on the day.

O’Donnell and her squad, who now stand at 6-3 on the season, will travel to Lynn English today (Wednesday). They will play three home games in three days next week starting Monday against Medford (which is in first place in the GBL), Tuesday vs. non-league foe East Boston, and Wednesday vs. Chelsea. The opening pitch for all three contests on the Ardagna Field at Griswold Park/St. Mary’s will be at 4:15.