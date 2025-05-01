Revere’s Joe Singer wins unanimousdecision Punching out Parkinson’s Disease

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere’s Joe Singer represented Revere Boxing, the Revere Police Department and the City of Revere at the Battle of the Badge fight held last week. Singer helped to raise $16,000 for the Punch 4 Parkinson’s which raises funds for those battling Parkinson’s disease. He delivered an unforgettable performance electrifying a packed Royale Night Club and getting the unanimous decision win.

Singer’s participation hit close to home for him and the City of Revere. “When Revere Boxing learned of Revere’s Brian Worcesters’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s, we had no choice but to join the fight. With the help of our unions, our sponsors, and our Revere Boxing family, DPW’s Chris Fabiano and I raised over $16,000 in support of Punch 4 Parkinson’s. Revere Boxing only moves in one direction and that is forward. In this community, you will never walk alone. Last year, Brian’s condition got to the point where he could no longer perform his duties as master carpenter and tradesman due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s. When I say this man is one of the best humans on this planet, I do not think anyone would disagree with me. Brian has gone above and beyond for our boxing community, and for countless years as the lead carpenter for Revere Public Schools.

Brian Worcester attended the fight and was Singer’s number one supporter that night. “The venue was set up fantastic. Joe, who was sick for five days, still managed to pull it off. He brought his boxing talent which led to a victory for the club. He was amazing. No one has ever stood up for me and this incurable sickness that I carry with me everyday.”

According to their website, “Established in 2015, Punch 4 Parkinson is a charitable organization focused on developing, implementing and funding non-combat boxing programs for those suffering with Parkinson’s disease. Research has shown that high-intensity exercise like boxing slows and oftentimes reverses the progression of Parkinson’s symptoms, and we have seen first-hand the remarkable physical and cognitive benefits. P4P has raised over $1.5 million and supported over 500 warriors in combating Parkinson’s each day.”