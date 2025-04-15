Revere Steps Back to the 1950s with RHS Drama Production of ‘Grease’

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere High School traveled back in time to the 1950s with a show stopping performance of “Grease” by the RHS Drama Club. The musical was based on the 1978 film depicting the lives of Greaser Danny Zuko (performed by Jaden X) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (performed by Dina Oufessa). The performance also included former RPS alum and Kiss 108 radio personality Gianna Gravalese who portrayed Vince Fontaine

During February vacation, the Drama Club visited the Jack Satter house to get a perspective of what life was like in high school during the 1950s and 1960s. They used their visit as an inspiration for their characters. The residents shared stories of being a part of drama club, cheering, sports teams and what life was like as compared to now with some even dressing up as Grease characters.

Theatre returned to RHS in 2023 after a 30 year hiatus under the direction of Kristina Menissian. “I am beyond proud of our drama students and their hard work and dedication they gave to this show.”

Fine Arts Director Kelly Williams was in awe of another successful drama production. “Thank you to each and everyone of these teenagers for giving my job true meaning. They inspire me everyday and I am beyond lucky to have them in my life. While I am sad to see “Grease” come to an end, these memories will forever remind me of how important the arts are for kids. Watching them go from auditions in December to confident performers, friends, and a community in April is an amazing gift to be part of. Congratulations to the case and crew of “Grease”, you should all be very proud of what you accomplished. And a huge thanks to Ms. Menissian for always supporting our students and giving them the direction to shine. All your efforts, hardwork and dedication is irreplaceable.”

Cast included Dina Oufessa, Jaden X, Mariah Ayala, Santiago, Agamez, Emily Ardon, Derek Martinez, Izabelly Santos, Santo Martell, Susie Niclas, Adrian Santos, Valery Echavarria, Diego Vigil, Gabriel Engel, Leila Selman, Hadassa Negrini, Lindsey Pineda, Valeria Vasquez, Marcus Jones, Gwen Maillard, Victoria Ackles, Vick Flygare, Ashley Garcia, Mikaylah Le, Saphira Restrepo, Janiya Ayala, DIana Powell, Karen Mazariego, Kaylee Hercules, Melany Cosme, Melanie Hernandez Pleitez, Ashley Garcia, Jaisy Gomez, Lisandro Gonzales, Aleina Gutierrez-Barreto and Genesis Hernandez.

Crew included Noura Adel, Amine Akouhar, Gisele Alvarez Gomez, Isabella Ayala, Sofia Bolton, Michelangelo Chino, David Cordova Ruiz, Michelle Dias Castillo, Anyelina Florian Nalasco, Biancajayne Gesek, Adrianna Glover, Karen Gomez Palacio, Lisandro Gonzalez, Kaylee Goodrich, Sala Hoxha, Jayrell Johnson, Aailyah Jules, Gisellie Larios, Brian Lemus, Taylor Leonard, Samarah Meristal, Alaynna Morello, Arianna Pacheco, Yanni Patel, Diana Perez, Grace Ramirez Carpio, Deren Renderos, Joshua Rodriguez, Yadiel Rojas, Diego Sagastume Puerto, Jacob Simonelli, Kamilla Zouza, Alina Tham, Danna Catherine Torres Neyra, Megan Urbina Sorto and Cindy Vasquez Guzman.