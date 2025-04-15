Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna Kicks off Campaign for at-large Councillor Seat

Cary Shuman Photos

Joanne McKenna, who has been a highly effective voice in her position as Ward 1 city councilor for the past 10 ½ years, kicked off her campaign for councilor-at-large at a reception Monday night at DeMaino’s.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, First Lady Jennifer Keefe, State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco, former House Speaker Robert A, DeLeo, and several members of the City Council and School Committee joined a large crowd of supporters in attendance.

Mayor Keefe, who served alongside McKenna on the Revere City Council, praised the councillor’s multi-faceted life of achievement and accomplishment in his introductory speech.

“Talk about a role model for young women in our community and also for young women in general everywhere,” said Keefe. “These are some of the abilities that Councilor McKenna has and some of the roles that she has served in, so many different perspectives growing up in Revere. As a first-generation Revere resident from immigrant parents, she became a teacher, an athlete, a coach, a musician, a police officer, a photographer, a social worker, a city councillor, and a community advocate.”

“I sat on the Council with her for many years and I realized that her greatest strength is her heart,” lauded Keefe, adding that “she has done a phenomenal job as a city councillor.”

Following are Joanne McKenna’s remarks:

“Good evening, everyone,

Thank you all for being here tonight, for your support, and for joining me as I officially kick off my campaign for Councillor- at-Large. Your presence means the world to me.

A special thank you to Mayor Keefe for the warm introduction and kind words, my good friend Councillor Anthony Cogliandro and to my City Council colleagues for their steadfast support and friendship.

Lastly, a big thank you to my former Campaign Managers Carole and Larry Smith and my new Campaign Manager Michael Laberge.

Many have asked me, “Why are you running again? I thought you said you were done.” Honestly, I thought so, too. But I’ve realized there’s still so much more I want to accomplish for our city.

Having lived in Revere my entire life, my commitment to this community and the people is unwavering. I am deeply passionate about ensuring our city continues to thrive and prosper for generations to come.

So, why am I running for Councillor at Large instead of remaining as Ward One Councillor? Over the past decade, I’ve authored and co-authored with Rep Giannino more than 17 ordinances that have positively impacted the city as a whole.

This broader role will allow me to continue advocating for initiatives that benefit all of Revere.

A few of my key accomplishments include:

• Banning plastic bags, polystyrene, and billboards citywide. This was significant in improving the cleanliness of our city and beaches.

• Introducing the regulations and registration for Airbnbs and short-term rentals.

• Implementing a 12-hour snow removal policy for residents and businesses.

• Extending street sweeping and yard waste collection through December.

• Prohibited commercial vehicles to park on Revere streets without a commercial sticker

• Holding utility companies accountable for maintaining city trees and requiring them to plant two trees for every one removed.

• Prohibiting tobacco, drugs, and alcohol in public city parks.

• Adding a bus stop at the Stop & Shop and Target shopping center to improve accessibility for all residents.

• Advocating for less invasive rat poison to protect wildlife and domestic animals

• Banning 5G Antennas in neighborhoods all across the city for the health and safety of our residents

(which Fire Captain Kevin O’Hara helped me with).

These initiatives have made a tangible difference in our community, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made together.

But there is still more work to be done. I am committed to continuing my efforts to make Revere a better, safer, and more vibrant place to live. Starting tonight, I humbly ask for your support in electing me as your Councillor-at-Large.

I thank you once again for coming tonight and for believing in our shared vision for Revere’s future.