Anthony Parziale Holds Campaign Kickoff Reception for Councilor-at-large

Anthony Parziale officially kicked off his candidacy for a councilor-at-large position on the Revere City Council before a large crowd of supporters March 27 at the Sand Bar, 381 Revere Beach Boulevard.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro introduced the city officials in attendance and then focused his remarks on Parziale and his quest for one of the five at-large seats in this fall’s election.

“When I think about Anthony, there’s three things that come to mind: honesty – I have never known Anthony to say something and not do it. I can always rely on him to give me an honest answer,” Cogliandro told the gathering.

“The second thing is courage. Anthony is not afraid telling people how he feels. He’s never been afraid to tell people like it is, either,” continued Cogliandro.

“And the third thing is work ethic, and this is most important for me. Anthony started out in the last campaign two years ago. He worked incredibly hard. He did it with very little, but he gained so much ground. He actually came in sixth place; he almost made it. And he has not stopped one single day working for this seat. If you call Anthony, he will answer the call,” concluded Cogliandro.

Noting the assistance that Parziale provided to her on street parking issues and following a recent flood at her home, campaign supporter Lorraine Cioffi said in her introductory remarks, “I can’t say enough about this man. He is honest, he is hard working, and if he says he’s going to do something, he will do it. Please vote for Anthony.”

In his speech, Parziale referred to himself as the “self-proclaimed vice councilor – the VC.”

“Just like Tom Brady stepped in for Drew Bledsoe, he was ready to go – I’m ready to go,” said Parziale.

The popular resident stated the elements of his candidacy: fair, transparent, accountable government that works for the people and not the other way around – the people first. Everybody asks me, ‘What does the people first mean, what does Revere first mean?’ It’s a very simple concept. If something doesn’t work for this city, we don’t want it, and I’m going to fight to make sure it doesn’t happen. If it doesn’t benefit the people, we don’t want it.

“One thing you’ll never hear from me is that I can’t help you. This is the whole reason I decided to run for office,” he added.

Parziale, who said that he works for the Woburn DPW, told his supporters, “Your

issues are my issues. It’s difficult to stay on top of the things that are happening at City Hall and in the blink of an eye, something goes down that you didn’t know that was going to happen – but I can tell you this, I’m going to be out there to make sure that you know. I’m going to be your voice. I’m going to put the people first. I will be there for you. I believe this job is a 24-hour-a-day job.”

Parziale pledged that he will work extremely hard for his constituents across the city and “I will fight, I will persist, and I will put the people first.”