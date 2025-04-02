MBTA Announces Spring Schedules, Increases Subway and Bus Service Frequency

Special to the Journal

The MBTA announced improvements this spring to bus and subway schedules, which go into effect on April 6, 2025. Among the changes, the MBTA will improve subway frequency as well as bus frequency and schedule reliability in order to address growing traffic congestion. This includes increased frequencies for Routes 57 and 77, along with additional resources to help routes on some of the region’s most congested streets meet their existing schedules. More information on upcoming spring changes is available at mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

“The Healey-Driscoll administration is fully committed to making the MBTA safer, more reliable, and more responsive to the needs of riders,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We’re seeing the results of targeted investments in both our workforce and infrastructure—more efficient service across buses, subways, and Commuter Rail, driven by the completion of critical repairs and smarter capital planning. With more frequent service and more dependable schedules, we’re building trust with riders and encouraging more people to choose the MBTA for their daily trips.”

“We’re pleased to roll out these upcoming schedule enhancements this spring, which include a number of improvements for riders,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Our seasonal schedule revisions give us a regular opportunity to improve service, make upgrades, and incorporate feedback from our riders and stakeholders. The improvements to Routes 57 and 77, for example, are an important Bus Network Redesign milestone as we continue to improve service for riders who depend on it most.”

Subway frequency

improvements this spring

Beginning April 6, frequency and reliability improvements are planned on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines. Shorter four-car Red Line trains will also continue to be added to the schedule this spring during weekday rush hour. More information is available at mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

Bus service improvements

Beginning April 6, many bus routes are shifting trip times to improve service frequency and reliability. Riders are encouraged to use the MBTA’s Trip Planner to plan their trips and check out the full list of upcoming bus service changes at mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

Notable frequency increases this spring include Bus Routes 57 and 77:

Increased Frequency for Route 57: Watertown Yard – Kenmore Station

Service frequency will improve from every 15-20 minutes to every 10 minutes for Route 57 riders in Newton and Watertown next month during weekday morning and evening rush hour periods. The route will also be simplified to create a more consistent service pattern and more consistent trip spacing between Oak Square and Kenmore.

This increase in service supports the MBTA’s collaboration with the City of Boston on the future Route 57 Transit Priority Corridor, which will use strategies like dedicated bus lanes and transit signal priority to help buses move more efficiently. Data shows these lanes and signals will improve travel times for more than 8,500 daily riders.

Increased Frequency for Route 77: Arlington Heights – Harvard Station

Route 77 will also become more frequent beginning April 6. Route 77 will operate every 10 minutes or better during rush hour periods beginning this spring, an increase from the current 15-20 minutes on weekdays. On Saturdays, frequencies will improve to every 12-14 minutes from every 20 minutes. Sunday service will be upgraded from every 20-25 minutes to every 15 minutes or better, except during early morning and late-night service hours.

“Reliable and frequent MBTA service is essential for thousands of Cambridge residents and employees who rely on public transit daily,” said Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang. “These service enhancements will make a real difference, and we’re grateful to the MBTA for their continued focus on improving transit access. This progress supports Cambridge’s broader efforts to reduce congestion and encourage sustainable transportation across Greater Boston.”

This investment in increased service on Route 77 aligns with the City of Cambridge’s commitment to existing bus lanes on Massachusetts Avenue north of Porter Square and into Arlington, which helps to keep bus riders moving safely and reliably. These lanes have proven to save more than 4,300 daily riders three to four minutes each way, which amplifies the MBTA’s investment in increased service.

These frequency improvements for Routes 57 and 77 are another step as part of Bus Network Redesign, the MBTA’s strategy to better align the bus network with today’s travel patterns and offer more frequent bus service in busy neighborhoods. The MBTA plans for these routes to become Frequent Bus Routes with service every 15 minutes or better all day, every day in the future.

Accounting for Increased Travel Times

Rising traffic congestion in the Boston area affects bus operations by increasing the travel time for each trip, which can result in buses running behind schedule. To address this challenge, the MBTA will allocate more buses and operators to several routes that have experienced rising traffic congestion: Routes 1, 22, 23, 32, 66, 111, and SL4. These additional resources aim to improve reliability and will allow these routes to meet their existing schedules amidst increased travel delays. More than half of the additional bus operators available this spring will be dedicated to addressing traffic congestion on these routes. These changes do not expand service or increase frequencies beyond the existing schedule.

More information on the updated schedules for?all affected bus routes?are available at mbta.com/ServiceChanges.

Spring 2025 Commuter Rail Schedules?

Passengers can find current spring 2025 Commuter Rail schedules, which went into effect on March 24, at mbta.com/ServiceChanges and at mbta.com/Commuter Rail.?

2025 Ferry Service

Schedules

Seasonal 2025 ferry schedules are now available at mbta.com/ServiceChanges and mbta.com/ferry. As previously announced:

Winthrop and Quincy Ferry Information

Weekday Service:

Winthrop and Quincy Ferry?weekday service will begin on Monday, April 28, 2025.

To better serve ferry passengers, weekday trips will be divided into two separate routes: the Winthrop Ferry operating directly between Winthrop and Boston and the Quincy Ferry operating directly between Quincy and Boston. With two separate ferry routes serving Winthrop and Quincy, the MBTA is more than doubling trips to these destinations on weekdays. Two separate routes also allow the MBTA to improve trip times from Winthrop to Boston by about 30 minutes (last year, a weekday trip from Winthrop to Boston or the Seaport took about 50 minutes; this season, these trips will take about 20 minutes). Both ferry routes will continue to serve Logan Airport, the Seaport, and Central Wharf / Aquarium.

Weekend Service:

Winthrop and Quincy Ferry?weekend service will begin on Saturday, May 24, 2025, to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

On weekends, the MBTA will continue to operate a combined Winthrop and Quincy Ferry route serving all destinations.

A one-way fare on the Winthrop and Quincy Ferry is $6.50 (or $3.25 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 1 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.

Lynn Ferry Information

Lynn Ferry?weekday service will begin on Monday, March 31, 2025. Lynn Ferry?weekend service will begin on Saturday, May 24, 2025, to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

A one-way fare on the Lynn Ferry is $7 (or $3.50 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 2 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.?

Hingham/Hull Ferry Information

Hingham/Hull Ferry weekday service continues to operate year-round. Hingham/Hull Ferry?weekend service will begin on Saturday, May 24, 2025, to coincide with Memorial Day weekend.

A one-way fare on the Hingham/Hull Ferry is $9.75 (or $4.85 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat passes or Commuter Rail Zone 6 (or higher) passes are also accepted.

East Boston Ferry

Information

East Boston Ferry weekday and weekend service will begin Monday, March 31, 2025.

A one-way fare on the East Boston Ferry is $2.40 (or $1.10 for Reduced Fare riders), which is the same as taking the subway. Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app. Printed LinkPasses, Commuter Rail Zone passes, and M7s are also accepted.

Charlestown Ferry

Information

Charlestown Ferry weekday and weekend service continues to operate year-round.

A one-way fare on the Charlestown Ferry is $3.70 (or $1.85 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat passes or Commuter Rail Zone 1A (or higher) passes are also accepted.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at?mbta.com/alerts. Riders are encouraged to?subscribe?to?T-Alerts?or to follow the MBTA on X?@MBTA for up-to-date service information.?

