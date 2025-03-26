Letter to the Editor

Opposes Elected Zoning Board of Appeals

Dear Editor,

I strongly oppose the proposal to establish an elected Zoning Board of Appeals in Revere. While accountability in government is important, this measure would politicize a board that should remain objective, professional, and focused on land-use regulations—not electioneering and special interests.

The ZBA exists to fairly and consistently interpret zoning laws, which requires expertise in real estate, construction, planning, and legal precedent. Appointing qualified individuals ensures decisions are made based on sound policy rather than the political whims of an election cycle. Making the board elected would open the door for candidates who lack the necessary knowledge but win based on name recognition, political allegiances, or campaign promises that cater to special interests rather than the city’s overall growth and development.

Given Revere’s historically low voter turnout relative to the number of registered and eligible voters, the reality is that only the most vocal NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) types would run and win. Instead of a board that balances the needs of the city, we could end up with one dominated by individuals whose primary objective is blocking any and all development—regardless of its benefits to the community. This would not only stifle Revere’s progress but could also lead to an increase in lawsuits and legal costs borne by taxpayers.

The current system already allows for oversight and public input. The City Council’s Appointments Subcommittee and the full City Council review nominees’ qualifications and have the authority to approve or reject appointments. Residents have ample opportunity to weigh in during this process, ensuring that only well-qualified individuals serve.

If the goal is to improve transparency, we should focus on expanding public engagement in zoning discussions, not turning the ZBA into a politically driven entity. I urge Revere’s leaders and residents to reject this misguided proposal and preserve the integrity of our zoning process.

Don Martelli