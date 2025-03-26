Once Again, Logan was a Breeze

We wish to take a moment to mention that our recent travels through Logan Airport, as always, were a breeze.

Unlike the days before 9/11, air travel has become a dreaded experience for everyone. The requirements of security protocols are not pleasant (though we are grateful for them because they ensure our safety), but the flying experience itself is no longer enjoyable.

The large number of canceled and delayed flights (primarily because of the increase in extreme weather caused by climate change), overbooked flights, cramped seating, lost luggage, and unruly and rude fellow travelers have made air travel far from something we look forward to.

However, unlike many other major airports, Logan stands out for its accessibility (thanks to the many options, whether by car, bus, subway, or boat) and its overall customer experience. The TSA lines seldomly are unmanageable, the concourses are clean, and the food offerings — particularly because of the presence of Boston-based options such as Kelly’s and Legal Seafoods — are far better than most other airports we’ve visited.

To be sure, everything can be improved, but we wish to express our view that Massport is doing a great job at Logan Airport — and we are grateful that the beginning and ending of our recent vacation were pleasant and stress-free experiences.