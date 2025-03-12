Twenty-Eight Revere High Studentsparticipate in Harvard Model Congress

Special to the Journal

Revere High School educators, Meghann Gregorowicz and Tara Mitchell recently chaperoned 28 RHS students to the annual Harvard Model Congress at the Sheraton Hotel in Boston, a four-day event hosted by Harvard College, where students participate in government role-play and simulation events.

The RHS students were among 1,000 students from across the country to participate in the annual event, which is the largest congressional simulation conference in the world run entirely by undergraduates at Harvard College.

“For the past three years, we’ve been asked to attend the event as a partner school, which means that Harvard pays for all lodging, food and all other expenses for our students,” Gregorowicz. “We had students win awards, and all of our students were recognized in a scholarship reception. We continue to be asked back as a partner school due to the hard work of our students and how wonderful they are. We could not be prouder of all of our students for their achievements during Harvard Model Congress.”

Among the students winning awards at the Harvard Model Congress were Erta Ismahili, Nour Ashour, and Adam Ashour.

“Harvard Model Congress has provided me with an experience to not only learn but to feel as though students like us have a say in politics. Over the past three years, I’ve had the privilege of being a part of a Mentorship School and the support of HMC and Scholarship Co-Director Mallory to feel more comfortable competing against students across the country,” said Erta. “Through the work, I’ve learned the value of cooperation, not only in bill-writing but also in learning about different experiences. I’ve represented Senators from the Midwest and the Great Plains, and through working with others, I’ve been able to open my eyes to what politics truly means: working across differences to prioritize solutions for all people. As I go on to study Political Science, this mock experience has informed how I value diversity in politics.”

As a first-year RHS delegate to the Harvard Model Congress, Noor said he only expected to take part in a government simulation, but found the experience much more than that.

“It challenged us to think critically, communicate more effectively, and interact with a diverse group of people from different states in the USA,” said Noor. “Harvard Model Congress is not just about engaging in discussions to solve problems, but it is also about learning from each other, getting involved, sharing ideas, and solving problems together, building new life skills that are valuable for our future. I was part of the Historical Committee, a committee that reshapes historical events and acted as Peter Heywood, a midshipman, in the event Mutiny on the Bounty. After presenting many speeches and working with others to pass bills, I earned the ‘Honorable Mention’ Award for excellence in the Historical Committee, a certificate of participation, and a certificate of scholarship for continued passion and excellence in Harvard Model Congress.”

Noor’s brother Adam, in his third year of attending, was selected to help lead delegates from RHS. At the conference, he played the role of Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey in drafting legislation

“As Senator Casey on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I was tasked with conducting rigorous research on two crises of America beforehand: the fentanyl crisis, and the cybersecurity crisis,” said Adam. “Each day of the conference held a heavy debate and, just as importantly, consisted of strategic negotiations, compromises, and conformity to parliamentary procedure, overseen by approximately half a dozen student staffers from Harvard University. I am happy to say that after working hard to perform and draft many speeches these four days and writing legislation in both normal committee sessions and Full Senate meetings, I won the ‘Best Delegate’ award.”

Adam said he earned this award by not only giving impactful and compelling speeches but also working to use the strengths of committee members in ways meant to craft the most impactful, and somewhat controversial, bills.

“In recognition of this designation, I was awarded the Best Delegate certificate and gavel, as well as certificates of participation and scholarship,” he said. “I extend my heartfelt thanks towards my family of my father, mother, and brother, my faculty Ms. Currie, Ms. Gregorowicz, and Ms. Mitchell, as well as all of my peers from Revere High School and staffers and advisers from Harvard for their dedication to this event, upon which the weight of our impact hinges and who have allowed us students to shape the world as it ought to be through our shared voices and wills.”

Founded in 1986, Harvard Model Congress is dedicated to teaching and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow. With 39 committees and a 9:1 delegate-to-staffer ratio, organizers can support students throughout the conference as they tackle a diverse array of complex issues and engage in debates, caucuses, trials, press conferences, testimonies, and crises.

“As HMC enters its 40th year, we are confident that it continues to be the nation’s premier conference as one of the most dynamic model congress simulations available to high school students. Learn more about our mission and history here,” said event organizers in a statement.