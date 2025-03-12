City of Chelsea Announces 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek

Special to the Journal

This Memorial Day Weekend, the Chelsea community and visitors from across the state can experience a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek, the first naval battle of the American Revolution.

“The City of Chelsea is a grateful recipient of a MA250 grant that will directly fund a series of free, all-ages, community events centered around the Battle of Chelsea Creek over Memorial Day Weekend,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “The Battle of Chelsea Creek is an often-overlooked chapter in our nation’s history, and we’re excited to use the State’s support to deepen our community’s understanding of this pivotal event. In collaboration with East Boston and partner organizations, we will present an exciting weekend of cultural programming, including the docking of a historic 1894 schooner, the SSV Ernestina-Morrissey, for the general public to board.”

Jonathan Lane of Revolution 250 said it is inspiring to see these communities come together for such an important event as the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek.

“Though these communities’ demographics have changed over the past 250 years, the ideals that the Provincial soldiers fought for—liberty, independence, and self-determination—remain a vibrant part of our lives,” said Lane.

Genesis Pimentel, Commemoration Commission Manager, said the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Chelsea Creek is an opportunity to honor and illuminate a pivotal yet often overlooked chapter in our nation’s history,

“This commemoration allows us to reflect on the resilience and sacrifices of those who fought for our nation’s independence while deepening our collective understanding of the Revolutionary War’s impact on our region,” said Pimentel. “We are proud to support efforts that bring history to life and celebrate the rich heritage of the Chelsea and East Boston communities.”

The celebrations will take place in Chelsea and East Boston during the Memorial Day weekend, with a main celebration on Saturday, May 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Park, 99 Marginal St, Chelsea, that will offer an exciting lineup of historical programming and activities for all ages, including artillery demonstration, Revolutionary-Era Militia Encampment, food vendors, a beer garden, and more.

The SSV Ernestina-Morrissey, an 1894 schooner from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, will be coming back to Chelsea’s port after more than two decades for residents and visitors to explore as part of Saturday’s events.

Simultaneously occurring with Saturday’s Port Park festivities, Governor Bellingham-Cary House Museum will open its doors to the community for free Open Houses where everyone can explore this historical site with special access to the museum’s exhibits and stories from Chelsea’s past.

Additional festivities during the Memorial Day weekend include a 90-minute guided boat tour through Mill Creek and Boston bay provided by Boston Harbor Now, in partnership with National Park Services, GreenRoots, and the MysticWater Association. There will be an opportunity to sign up for the boat tour as the celebration nears.

“Sharing the stories and commemoration of the Revolutionary War of America belongs to all of us,” said Rebecca Smerling, Director of Programs for Boston Harbor Now. “Boston Harbor and its surrounding communities played an integral role in the War, and Boston Harbor Now is looking forward to animating the commemoration of the Battle of Chelsea Creek with a harbor cruise, allowing for a new perspective on this battle and providing additional access to Boston Harbor.”

GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni said her organization is excited to partner with the City of Chelsea and others on a boat tour commemorating the Battle of the Chelsea Creek.

“The colonists won this historic battle, yet there is little to celebrate that victory or to recognize Chelsea’s role in the Revolutionary War. Yet the colonists lost the Battle of Bunker Hill and we have monuments and bridges named for it and a holiday in Boston,” she said. “It’s time for Chelsea Creek to gain the respect it deserves.”

For more information and a full schedule of activities, please visit www.chelseaprospers.org.