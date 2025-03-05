ZBA Approves Two Applications for New Single-Family Homes

By Journal Staff

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 26 in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members Aklog Limeneh, John Lopes, Arthur Pelton, and Peggy Pratt.

The first matter was an application by Ibrahim Asidah, 84 Patriot Parkway, who was requesting variances of Revere Revised Ordinances (RRO) Section 17.24.010 (maximum principal building coverage) and RRO Section 17.24.030(3) parking requirement that an existing developed lot (83 Patriot Parkway) held in common ownership with a qualified vacant lot (Lot 194 Patriot Parkway) must provide at least two off-street parking spaces on the developed lot to enable the appellant to construct a single-family dwelling on Lot 194 Patriot Parkway.

Attorney Joseph Catoggio represented Mr. Asidah. He told the board that the vacant lot consists of about 4750 sq. ft. and presently is being used as a parking area by the residents of the adjoining lot. He noted that the city has assessed the vacant lot at $130,000, suggesting that the assessors consider it a buildable lot.

“The problem is that the adjoining lot, which is family-owned under separate deed and title, uses an area that encroaches onto this lot by about four feet,” said Catoggio. He said that the Site Plan Review Committee suggested that the four-foot strip be conveyed to the existing single-family home to allow it to maintain its present parking spaces.

“I commend you for doing the two parking spaces,” noted Tucker. The ZBA then unanimously voted to approve granting the variance.

Next up was an application from Madison Real Estate Group, LLC, 5 Whitney Street, Saugus, requesting multiple variances of the RRO to enable the applicant to subdivide the existing lot into proposed lots Lot A and Lot B and construct a new single-family dwelling on proposed Lot B at 30 Floyd Street.

Attorney Robert Petersen from Wilimngton represented the applicant, who is under agreement to purchase the property, which consists of 6993 sq. ft., but is located in the RB district which requires 8000 sq. ft. per lot. He said that the applicant wants to divide the entire lot into Lot A, which would consist of 3748 sq. ft. and which presently contains an existing two-family home, and Lot B, which would consist of the balance of the 3243 sq. ft. for the new single-family dwelling.

He noted that the lot configuration is similar to other residential lots in the area both in terms of the lack of size and the other non-conformities of the property. Petersen also noted that the project will provide for more parking than presently exists.

David Sullivan, a nearby resident, spoke in favor of the application, noting the addition of parking. Another resident of 56 Atwood St. said he is in full support of the project, as did a third proponent.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in favor of the project, stating, “It will be an upgrade for the neighborhood.”

The ZBA received one email in opposition. The members voted unanimously in favor of approving the application.

The third matter was a request for a special permit by Samuel Teka, 74 Dunn Road, pursuant to RRO Section 17.40.040, to enable him to expand an existing, non-conforming, single-family structure by constructing an addition (775 sq. ft.) to the rear of the structure.

Mr. Teka presented the application on his own behalf. However, Tucker informed Teka that because there is an encroachment by his stairs onto city property, the ZBA cannot take a vote on the application without a plan showing that the encroachment has been resolved.

The board continued the matter to allow Teka to resolve the issue before the Site Plan Review Committee by submitting a revised plan.

The next meeting of the ZBA is set for March 26.