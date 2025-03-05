Resolution for Safe Haven does not pass at School Comm. meeting

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

A “Resolution for Safe Haven” put forth by Vice-Chair Jacqueline Monterroso, which responds to fear surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was voted down at the Revere School Committee’s regular meeting last week out of concern it would put targets on the backs of students it is intended to protect.

Monterroso described the resolution, which is available to view on pages 28 and 29 of the February 25th School Committee Regular Meeting agenda packet found at https://reverema.iqm2.com/Citizens/Board/1048-Revere-School-Committee, as a “simple restatement of the law,” and a “restatement of the guidance already put out by the state attorney general and our district policies.”

In part, the resolution states “that all requests for documents or entrance to RPS sites by any immigration enforcement officer shall be immediately forwarded to the Superintendent for review to ensure the safety and confidentiality of all students, as well as compliance with applicable district policies, state and federal laws, and guidance from the Massachusetts’ Attorney General’s Office.”

As well as “that RPS will not release information contained in pupil records to federal agencies without the permission of the student’s parent or caregiver, as stipulated in our district policies, or pursuant to a judicial warrant, subpoena, or court order signed by a judge or as otherwise required by applicable law.”

Monterroso also emphasized that students and parents are in fear, citing public comments made earlier in the meeting. She said community members did not know where the district stood because, unlike other districts, it had not made any public statements.

“This resolution simply states that we’re here to uphold the law and create a safe and welcoming space for all our students,” said Monterroso.

Committee Member Aisha Milbury-Ellis agreed with the resolution’s substance but thought it could do more harm than good and that the district could better inform community members of their rights.

Milbury-Ellis reiterated that the resolution did not provide more protection than what is already granted by law and that it could foster negative attention.

“I don’t want to broadcast and get over a megaphone what it is that we’re already doing to draw attention,” she said, citing the potential for protesters and the resolution becoming fodder for news outlets.

She also thought using the term “safe haven” could be conflated with “sanctuary,” which has been a hot-button issue nationwide.

“I do not want Revere and our students to be the target of CNN and Fox News. We have the border czar (Tom Homan) coming to Boston. Why would we put ourselves out there?”

The School Committees’ Student Representative offered their perspective and emphasized again that the district had yet to make a public statement.

“I believe that staying silent is not the right way to go about this. I believe that our students and parents should be notified about what their rights are [and] should understand that what is happening can very well affect our community,” they said.

The representative spoke about ICE raids that occurred in neighboring communities like Chelsea and even Revere in previous years and later said, “It is something our communities should be knowledgeable about, and it is something we should be able to speak out against and talk about, be comfortable talking about rather than being worried or put into fear.”

Later, Committee Member Anthony Caggiano, who admitted he had mixed emotions about the resolution, wondered what would change if the committee voted in favor of it.

In response, Superintendent Dianne Kelly said in part, “It’s really hard to say, and all I can do is give the committee the guidance that I already have given, which I received from both state and federal officials and people who do this kind of work a lot more frequently than I do.”

“Their advice was do the work, keep your head down, protect the kids, do the work, keep your head down. That was their advice, and they’re speaking from experience.”

Kelly also mentioned that she thought the children were well protected and that programs were conducted last fall to inform families about their rights.

“I continue to stand by the premise that we can help our kids and protect our kids and keep our kids safe without any kind of a grand gesture,” she said.

Caggiano later echoed Milbury-Ellis, saying he agreed with the resolution but did not want to put kids in the limelight. He also addressed concerns about potential retaliation when going for funding.

The Student Representative also later mentioned that they were still in favor of the resolution because they feared that ICE could impact parents and that this fear could grow to the point where students end up staying home, increasing chronic absenteeism rates.

To close out the discussion, Monterroso responded to some of the concerns about the resolution. For example, she claimed there had not been protests or a spotlight on other districts that have done similar things. However, Kelly said she knew of some districts that were “email bombed relentlessly” for their action.

Monterroso was also open to changing the “safe haven” language and mentioned that she had not heard from any students or parents who opposed the resolution.

“I today and always will choose to be the bold and courageous leader I was chosen and elected to be, and I can only hope and ask the same of my colleagues,” said an emotional Monterroso.

Ultimately, the resolution was not passed by a vote of 3-2. It should be noted that Committee Member Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo and Mayor Patrick Keefe did not attend the meeting and, therefore, did not vote.

To view the discussion, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12wsR2U6Ulo and skip to 1:26:50.