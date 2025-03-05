 Chelsea Votes to Join Revere, Winthrop in Regional Emergency Communication Center

By Adam Swift

Last week, the Chelsea City Council approved joining Revere and Winthrop as the third member of the Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center (MNRECC).

The vote helps move forward plans for a new regional dispatch center at the McKinley School in Revere. The McKinley School project is currently in the design phase, with an anticipated completion date of 2027.

“One of my goals upon taking office was to initiate a serious, tangible conversation with (Chelsea) City Manager (Fidel) Maltez and (Winthrop) Town Manager (Tony) Marino to come to an agreement that benefits emergency service responses for Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop,” said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe. “Creating efficiencies so that valuable resources can be put towards frontline public safety initiatives, while sharing a stronger workforce, is good governance. Working collaboratively with neighboring municipalities is a best practice we intend on leveraging to the benefit of our collective North Shore Communities, and I am grateful for the newly created alliance.”

Members of the unions representing the Chelsea E911 employees did voice concerns about moving to regionalization and the impact it will have on their jobs and safety in the city.

Maltez has stated that all current employees will be able to keep their jobs at their current positions and seniority, and that regionalization would create greater safety for residents and cost savings for the city.

“I think there is some logistical urgency, there is also some operational urgency,” said Maltez at last week’s Chelsea City Council meeting. “I think what has been happening in the last few weeks has been very emotional for the council, with everyone who has been reaching out. I also wanted to say that the city will continue to sit in good faith, and our city solicitor has been with the city for a very long time, she keeps us honest and makes sure we offer the best thing for all parties.

“However, you know that there are tense bargaining tables out there … that is just part of this work, it’s part of being a leader in this municipality,” he continued. “But on behalf of myself and on behalf of the city solicitor, I want to assure everyone on this council and I want to assure everyone in this room that we, the city, will continue to bargain in good faith and ensure that we get the best deal for everyone.”

Currently, the MNRECC provides public safety communications and serves as the E911 PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) for the City of Revere and the Town of Winthrop, also answering police and fire department business lines including after hours calls. It is also Chelsea’s secondary PSAP answering all overflow 911 calls. The MNRECC serves a population of approximately 81,000 residents and is budgeted for 30 telecommunicators. MNRECC support staff includes a Deputy Director, Accounting Manager, Administrative Assistant, and is supported by an Operations Consultant.