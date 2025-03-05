AHTF Discusses Upcoming Programs

By Journal Staff

The Board of Trustees of the Revere Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening, February 12, in the City Council Chambers. Chair Joe Gravelese, vice-chair Claire Inzerillo, and treasurer Anayo Osueke were on hand for the session, along with fellow board members Lori Manzo, Dean Harris, Matthew Wolfer, and Laila Pietri. In addition, City Planner Tom Skwierawski was in attendance.

Osueke presented the treasurer’s report. He said the AHTF has a balance in its account of $675,199.

Gravallese began the session by noting that the City Council recently adopted a Housing Production Plan (HPP). Skwierawski pointed out that the council rejected a proposal for single-room occupancy as part of the HPP.

On another matter, Skwierawski said that there are six tax-title properties that are awaiting a vote of the council to approve their transfer to the AHTF for which an RFP will be developed.

Gravallese and Skwierawski briefly discussed the RFP process for the sale and disposition of the tax-title properties, with an eye either to selling them to buyers who will develop those properties for affordable housing or selling them at market rate with the proceeds going to the AHTF for future affordable housing initiatives.

Gravallese said he and Inzerillo will be working on the RFP for presentation to the full board at its next meeting.

Skwierawski briefly discussed the City Council’s approval for the creation of an HDIP (Housing Development Incentive Program) district in the Shirley Ave.-Green St. area that will provide local and state tax incentives to encourage developments that will include affordable housing. The council also approved an HDIP plan for market-rate housing at Suffolk Downs.

Gravallese and Skwierawski informed the board (and the public) that the state has contributed another $75,000 to the first-time home-buyer program, which provides grants to first-time home-buyers to assist them with the downpayment for their homes. The state initially provided the city with $25,000 last year (to which the AHTF added another $25,000), so the additional $75,000 will expand the program for more local first-time home-buyers.

Gravallese and Skwierawski also discussed another potential initiative, which must be approved by the City Council, for a senior citizen home repair program to improve accessibility for seniors to allow them to “age in place” in their homes. Gravallese said the program would be operated under the auspices of the AHTF.

The board’s last piece of business was a brief discussion of the progress of its two new subcommittees, one for fund-raising and the other for creating/finding affordable home ownership programs.

Prior to adjournment, Inzerillo informed her fellow board members of the sad news that she will be stepping down from the board in April. However, Inzerillo (who holds the designated seat on the AHTF for a market-rate tenant and works as a Policy Writer and Analyst in the office of the City Solicitor) said she still will be available to assist the board as needed in terms of posting minutes, etc.

Gravallese, echoing the thoughts of all of his colleagues, as well as all city residents, thanked Inzerillo for her service and dedication to the AHTF.