The Home for Little Wanderers is here to Help RPS Families

Center offers a variety of resources for adults, children

Special to the Journal

A group of dedicated caregivers joined us Tuesday evening to hear from Kristina Peralta from The Home for Little Wanderers on how the agency can support and connect Revere Public School families with a variety of resources.

Kristina Peralta from The Home for Little Wanderers talks

about how her center’s programs can help RPS families.

Peralta presented on how the local family resource center supports and connects families with resources, including housing, education, and immigration needs, as well as English classes, support groups, and advocacy.

During her presentation, Peralta said the center supports families who are struggling. They do this through referrals, family support plans, and parenting education.

“We also connect families to community resources to address their unique needs and provide support during difficult situations,” she said. “We help families navigate systems such as housing, immigration, and education. We offer classes and groups, such as English classes and support groups.”

Peralta said the center also helps families understand the educational system and advocates for families within schools as well as assists with material support for the whole family, such as clothing, diapers, and hygiene products.

This was the third year Peralta presented to RPS families and commented that she is grateful to share with the Revere community about her center. Last year, The Home for Little Wanderers immediately began handling referrals for RPS families, and many visited the center in the days after her first presentation.

Each year, The Home for Little Wanderers community-based programs and residences meet the needs of more than 15,000 diverse youngsters and family members. These children are often society’s most vulnerable, victims of trauma, violence, or shattered family lives.

The center ensures their emotional, social, educational, and physical well-being from birth to age 26 through a dedicated team of professionals and a wide range of critical services. As a result, disadvantaged kids have safe surroundings, loving relationships, and a secure path toward tomorrow.

Click on the QR Code below to view Peralta’s presentation from Tuesday evening in English, Spanish, Portuguese, or Arabic.