Disabilities Comm. Moves Ahead with Music Program

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, February 11, via Zoom. Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Mario Grimanis, Annemarie Fiore, Ellie Vargas, and Jason Barone-Cichocki were on hand for the session.

The meeting began with the members voting to send a letter, which had been drafted by Perno and reviewed by the commissioners, regarding the need for improved safety measures at Revere Beach. The letter was directed to Revere State Representative Jeffrey Turco, urging him to ask that the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which has jurisdiction over Revere Beach, install additional street lighting, including flashing pedestrian crossing signals, at the beach.

The members then continued their ongoing discussion regarding the creation of a formal plan for a Music Therapy Program under the auspices of the Community Music Center of Boston. The COD is seeking to partner with the Revere Parks and Rec. Dept. in order to use classroom space at the George Colella Community Center, which is operated by Parks and Rec.

Fiore, who has spearheaded this effort, explained that the program initially would consist of three, one-hour workshops for parents and caregivers in March or April to be followed by one-hour sessions of music therapy sessions per week beginning the month after the workshop sessions.

She said the desired outcomes for participants in the program include providing opportunities for self-expression and self-determination; engagement in music and arts activities utilizing gross and fine motor skills; learning about music activities focused on social-emotional learning and development; and providing parents/teachers with resources for meaningful music engagement.

“This partnership will create a positive impact on the Revere community by fostering connections, enhancing developmental skills, supporting families, and providing joyful experience through music,” Fiore said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to send the proposal to the Revere Parks and Rec. Dept. and formally request their support.

DeCicco presented a summary of the monthly Commissions on Disabilities Alliance (CODA) meeting that was held on February 5:

• The Disability Policy Consortium (DPC) is starting a new project initiative called Documentation For a Person With a Disability and is looking for participants. Contact them directly for more information.

• DPC mentioned that a member of their staff who is also part of the Status of People with

Disabilities Commission has helped release a report on that information.

• DPC noted that the Metro West Independent Living Center (MWILC) is looking for participants in a WGBH project in support of the idea that municipalities should provide an option for a hybrid component for their public meetings. WGBH is seeking input from the public to offer examples of how hybrid meetings can benefit people, especially the disability community.

“I am a big advocate of hybrid meetings,” said DeCicco, “because they offer persons with disabilities the opportunity to participate and speak on matters of public interest.” He urged residents to contact MWILC for more information.

• DPC will hold a legislative meet-and-greet at the State House on Feb. 13. They will share their advocacy plans and priorities for 2025. Contact them directly for more information.

• The Newton COD representative spoke about how their community has a yearly event called “Operation Access,” which this year was held in December. Its purpose is to involve local law enforcement and parking control to enforce and ticket anyone illegally parked in an HP spot or access aisle. The Newton mayor’s office ensures that the community knows well in advance that this will occur. It was also mentioned that Waltham and Burlington may have a similar program.

“Some communities have escalating fines for repeat offenders,” said DeCicco, who added that in these communities the ticket for a first offense is $100, the second is $200, and a third offense is $300.

• The Acton COD member mentioned that their community will submit an RFP Request for a bike share program. Their COD wants to ensure they have all of the correct language and requirements to be included for adaptable bikes and are looking for input from other communities who have done this.

DeCicco pointed out that most adaptable bicycles, such as three-wheelers and recumbent bicycles, require larger docking spaces for recharging than do two-wheel e-bikes. Perno suggested that there is open green space on Revere Beach that could be an ideal spot for adaptable-bike charging stations.

Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, Perno informed her fellow commissioners that ride-share automobiles routinely park in the crosswalks at Revere Beach while waiting for their customers, which creates unsafe conditions for pedestrians.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s regular monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they cannot or if you want to talk to our department directly, ask to be transferred to the Disabilities office. Please leave a detailed message and someone will get back to you soon.

“As always, don’t hesitate to contact us if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to speak about any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:00 PM.