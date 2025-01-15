News Briefs

Fundraiser for Lisa Cutting set for Jan. 30 at Beachmont VFW

A committee is planning a fundraiser for Lisa Cutting, owner of Ocean View Kennel and Pet Resort for Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Beachmont VFW Hall.

Former Revere mayor Dan Rizzo, one of the organizers of the event, said that Lisa is a long-time, dedicated quasi-public servant who has been very kind to animals and helpful to the City of Revere throughout her career in the field of pet care.

“We really want to rally the city behind Lisa who has done so much for our community for so long,” said Rizzo.

The fundraiser will help Lisa who is battling some tough times both professionally and personally.

There are fundraiser tickets available for purchase at $25 per person. Donations will be accepted at the door.

For further information or to purchase tickets, people can reach out to Dan Rizzo at [email protected].

Updates to Revere Parking Sticker Program Increase Convenience for Residents

The Office of the Parking Clerk is moving to improve the Resident Parking Sticker Program to increase convenience for residents: Effective March 1, 2025, residents will no longer be required to display a parking sticker on their vehicle. All parking permits will be processed upon payment of vehicle excise tax, and permits will be automatically issued based on vehicle plate number.

During the month of February, please be on the lookout for mail from our vendor, City Hall Systems. Your permit receipt will be mailed to you from City Hall Systems directly, not from the City of Revere. Please retain this important document.

If you have not received your permit receipt by February 18th, kindly contact the Revere Parking Office at (781) 629-5127 or (781) 629-2542. You may also reach us by email at [email protected].

Community invited to complete survey about improvements to Mill Creek

Chelsea has launched a survey to collect community input on its planned improvements to Mill Creek, Chelsea’s largest salt marsh that is home to a variety of plants and animals.

The improvements aim to enhance the community’s access to the waterway through the development of a waterfront boardwalk and revitalize the area’s ecological habitat via the removal of debris and invasive species, and planting of native species.

To complete the survey, visit chelseama.gov/departments/housing_and_community_development/index.php.

A natural waterway, Mill Creek is part of a larger body of water called the Mystic River watershed, which flows into Boston Harbor and forms the boundary between Chelsea and Revere. The creek is surrounded by busy roads, industrial areas, and residential communities that face environmental challenges, particularly in Chelsea where pollution has had a lasting impact. The city is focusing on improving waterfront areas and creating more green spaces to help residents, especially those in underserved communities.

This work, which will be completed in partnership with community organizations and the City’s engineering and design contractor Weston & Sampson, builds off 20 years of community-driven efforts to improve the environment and quality of life for people in nearby neighborhoods.

The planned waterfront boardwalk will extend along the creek from 1005 Broadway to 88 Clinton Street, connecting to the new park at 88 Clinton Street. It will also include improvements to the creek bank to prevent erosion and minimize future flooding, and a possible future community kayak dock at 88 Clinton Street.

If you have any questions or comments, please email or call Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for the City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development, at [email protected] or at 617-466-4183.