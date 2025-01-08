Obituaries 01-08-2025

Master Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) James F. King

June 12, 1932 – November 25, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Master Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) James F. King, 92, of Key West, Florida, on November 25, 2024. James dedicated his life to his family, friends, community, country and the values he held dear.

Born on June 12, 1932 in Revere, James was the son of the late James Francis King and Mary Kelley King.

He grew up in a family that cherished hard work, honor, and service—qualities that shaped his remarkable life.

James was a highly educated man of many talents. He earned multiple degrees, including a BA from Northeastern University and an MS in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University. He served 35 years in the United States Navy, rising to the esteemed rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, a testament to his unwavering commitment and exemplary leadership. During the Vietnam War, he was recognized as a hero, receiving the Navy-Marine Corps Medal, the Navy’s second-highest honor for non-combat bravery, for extraordinary heroism in risking his life to save two allied servicemen during a perilous situation.

In addition to his distinguished military career, James also served as a police officer with the Lynn, MA Police Department, further exemplifying his dedication to service and protecting others.

A man of quiet strength and resolute courage, James embodied the values of duty, integrity and selflessness. His actions, recognized through the Navy-Marine Corps Medal, leave a legacy of heroism and compassion forever etched in the annals of history and the hearts of those who knew him.

James’s impact extended far beyond his military service. Affectionately nicknamed the “Master Chief of Key West,” he was a mentor to many, particularly within the Navy Chief community, where he offered guidance, wisdom, and inspiration. He was deeply committed to helping young people in his community, instilling values of leadership, responsibility, and service—occasionally challenging them to a plank contest! His influence shaped countless lives, both in and out of uniform, and his mentorship remains a cherished legacy among those he touched.

James is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor King of Key West, Florida, with whom he shared a special partnership; his devoted daughter, Suzanne L. King; and his cherished sister, Elizabeth King Carmichael. He was predeceased by his siblings, Blanche King Lawton and William Edward King, whose memories he treasured. James was deeply loved by his extended family, including many cousins, nieces, nephews and their children, some of whom shared a close bond with him.

He especially valued the family members across generations who reached out and stayed connected, gestures that brought him immense joy and pride. James’s life was further enriched by his special relationship with Matthew and Carlene Benelli, who became an integral part of his life. James was a guiding figure to Matthew, offering wisdom, support, and love that profoundly shaped him. To Chloe and Jack Benelli, the children of Matthew and Carlene, James was affectionately known as “Papa,” a role he embraced with joy and pride.

James will be remembered not only for his distinguished service to his country but also for his steadfast love for his wife, family, and the many friends and mentees he kept close. His enduring commitment to the values that define a life well-lived—honor, courage and commitment—will leave an indelible mark on all who knew him.

A public ceremony honoring James’s extraordinary life and service will be held in Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Ave, Key West, FL on Sunday January 12 at 11 a.m. with full military honors befitting a hero of his stature.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in James’s memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3911, in Key West, FL. “Fair winds and following seas, Master Chief. Your watch is over; rest in peace.”

Anita Schoen

Retired Archeologist and Archivist

Anita (Scopa) Schoen, 72, of Melrose and Montana died of lung cancer on December 27, 2024.

Born on May 27, 1952 to Rose and Paul Scopa, Anita lived in Boston’s West End until the neighborhood was razed by urban renewal and the family relocated to Revere. She attended McKinley Elementary and Garfield Junior High, and graduated on June 6, 1970 from Revere High School. Anita was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl for eight years, a member of the I.C. Reveries and charter member of the 27th Lancers drum and bugle corps for ten years.

She graduated from Harvard University with honors on June 6, 1990 and commenced a long career as a field archaeologist in the Rocky Mountain region. She retired after seven-and-a-half years as archivist for the Western Heritage Center in Billings, MT. Anita sang at several venues including five spring seasons with the Mystic Chorale and five winter seasons with the Missoula Community Chorus in Montana. She also sang Handel’s “Messiah” at the Billings and Missoula Festivals.

Anita met her much-loved husband, Dan at UMass-Amherst in 1970 when they were teenagers, and they married in 1972. In addition to her husband, she leaves her sisters, Paula and Nancy, cousins, in-laws and friends all over the world.

At Anita’s request, there will be no services. Should you wish, donations in Anita’s name can be made to the Missoula International Choral Festival, P.O. Box 8203, Missoula, MT 59807; the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation,108 Beach St. Revere Ma. 02151 or The West End Museum, 150 Staniford Street, Suite 7, West End Boston, MA 02114.

Chester Smith

He cherished any time spent with family and friends

Chester Smith of Revere entered into rest on January 2, 2025, at the age of 88.

The beloved husband of the late Ann Smith of Revere, he was the devoted father of Rosemarie Maguire and her husband, Wayne of South Portland, ME, William Welsh of Revere, Linda Welsh of Belchertown, Elizabeth Clark of Florida, Terrence Welsh and his wife, Judy of Woburn, Charles Welsh of Revere and Sean Smith and his wife, Dianna of Weymouth; cherished grandfather of Wayne Maguire, Ryan Maguire, Nicholas Bova and Jeffrey Clark. Chet was predeceased by his loving brothers and sisters: John Smith, Francis Smith, Harold Smith, Eileen Souza and Marjorie Desalvo. He was the dear son of the late Frank and Sarah (Guy) Smith and Uncle and Great Uncle to dozens.

After growing up in Everett, Chet served in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USCGC Owasco. After returning home, Chet worked in multiple occupations including as a machinist at Borden Industrial in North Andover, bartender at The Rainbow Cafe in Lowell, and as an operator of the rides and attractions that had entertained him so much as a youth on Revere Beach. After meeting his wife, Ann and settling in Revere to raise his family, Chet began a long career as an exterminator for Parkway Pest Control of Chelsea and later A-1 Exterminators of Lynn.

During his leisure time, Chet had an affinity for TV Westerns, WWII movies and WJIB radio. He had an endless supply of endearing “Dad” jokes, enjoyed watching the Little League World Series every August and was a devoted fan of professional wrestling attending several matches with his great niece, Fran. He cherished any time spent with family and friends. Chet also loved and adored his family pets, two of whom he personally rescued from abandonment.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Wednesday, January 7 followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Donations in Chet’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).

Cecile Marie Cohen

A woman who created beauty in ordinary moments and found joy in the simple pleasures of life

Cecile Marie Cohen of Boston, formerly of Revere, passed away on January 3, 2025, at the age of 87.

Born in Winthrop on December 6, 1937 to the late Arthur Spagnola and Lena (Ferri), Cecile was a special, pure-hearted soul, who represented the best of what a human being could be and a beacon of unwavering love, support, and thoughtfulness to all who knew her. Cecile’s loving spirit was best demonstrated in her dedication to her family, especially her twin sons, Jason and Joshua, whom she always put first in her life.

Cecile lived a life filled with passion and purpose. She worked for decades at New England Medical Center Hospital and the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, where she developed many close friendships. She had a passion for cooking, Italian culture and entertaining, and for 45+ years she welcomed family, friends and people in need of a loving home to Sunday dinners, the foundation of her family’s culture. She touched so many people and often made an impact if only meeting her for the first time. Everyone who entered her home was greeted with a warm smile and the tantalizing aroma of homemade Italian cuisine. Beyond her culinary interests, Cecile had a love for travel, for jazz, and for the emotive and operatic music of Andrea Bocelli.

Cecile was a woman who created beauty in ordinary moments and found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She was a loving mother, a supportive friend, and a kind-hearted human being. Her selfless nature and warm heart made her a pillar of strength for those around her.

She was a dear sister of the late Arthur Spagnola Jr. and a close sister-in-law to his surviving wife, Dottie of Saugus; adored aunt of the late Michael and Paul Spagnola.

She will be missed on the earthly plane but will live on forever in our hearts. In memoriam, a funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 11a.m. at St. Anthony’s of Padua Church in Revere (everyone meet at church). Private Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Cecile’s pure spirit and love for her family will forever be cherished. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS www.ccals.org. We also invite you to leave your fond memories of Cecile, and upload photos to the memorial page at https://www.buonfiglio.com/obituaries/cecile-cohen.

Fred A. Rappa

Retired Revere Fire Captain

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, January 10, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Fred A. Rappa, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3 at the CHA-Everett Hospital. He was 91 years old. His Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in Revere on June 20, 1933, Fred was the son of Fred and Antonetta (Mirasolo) Rappa. He ?was a proud lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School.

Fred honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he returned to Revere and began a distinguished career with the Revere Fire Department on September 3, 1967. Over the course of more than three decades of dedicated service, Fred rose to the rank of Fire Captain. During that time, he became the Arson Investigator, working closely with the ATF and the Revere Police Department. He retired on January 1, 1995.

Fred took great pride in his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him

He was the beloved husband of the late Rita J. (Vigliotta) Rappa, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage prior to her passing on September 16, 2019; devoted father of Fred A. Rappa, Jr. and his wife, Eleanor of Point of Pines, Revere, and Stephen J. Rappa, Sr., and his wife Joanne of Georgetown; cherished grandfather of Kristen M. Tavano and her husband, Joseph of Marblehead, Michael S. Rappa and his wife, Allison of Swampscott, Saugus Police Sgt. Stephen J. Rappa, Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth of Saugus and Amanda L. Moses and her husband, Scott of Georgetown; adored great grandfather of Christopher, Alexandria, Scott, Melody, Emily, Kennedy and Gennarod; dear brother of Ann Marie DiGiovanni and her late husband, Ronald of Reading and predeceased by several brothers and sisters-in-law. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Attorney Robert A. Long, Jr.

Retired Corporate Council for AIG

Attorney Robert A. Long, Jr., a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 3rd at the age of 74.

Robert was born in Revere on October 23. 1950, the son of the late Rita M (Leslie) and Robert A Long, Sr.

He graduated from B.C. High School in 1968 and continued his education at Saint Anselm College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in 1972. He then went on to achieve his Juris Doctor from Suffolk Law in 1975.

Robert began his career in law working as a state prosecutor for the District Attorney’s office of Massachusetts. He then transitioned to private practice, working for Murphy and Mitchell law firm before taking a position as Corporate Council for AIG, until the time of his retirement in 2014. His career with AIG spanned more than 25 years.

The beloved husband of Gail (Bryson) of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage, he was the devoted father of Alexis Keane and her husband, Gregory of Lakeville, MA, Adrienne Davies and her husband, Jon of Cumberland, RI, and Christopher Long and his wife, Kristen of Millbrook, AL; cherished grandfather of Emilia, Isabel, Charlotte, Ben, Lilly, and Foster; dear brother of Russell Long, Janis Halloran and her husband, Paul and Joanne Licata and her husband, Thomas. Robert is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert enjoyed playing hockey and golf. An avid New England sports fan, he particularly enjoyed cheering on the Boston Bruins and spending Superbowl Sunday at the Beachmont Yacht Club. He was happiest when he was spending time at the lake house in New Hampshire; hosting family and friends, sunset cruises and showing his grandchildren the constellations. Robert adored his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

He enjoyed traveling to St. Maarten with Gail, attending his grandchildren’s activities and events, and Christmas Eve celebrations with his siblings and nieces and nephews. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, January 8th? from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St, Revere. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, January 9th beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral

Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Robert J. Sasso

Founder and proprietor of Sasso Fuel, R. Sasso and Sons Construction Co., and former Revere landmark, Maggio’s Restaurant

Robert J. Sasso passed away peacefully on January 7, 2025, at age 91.

Born in Boston to the late Peter and Sophie (DeMatties) Sasso, Robert was a life-long resident of Revere. He was the beloved husband of the late Lea (Frassica), devoted father of Stephen Marino, David Marino and his wife, Debbie, the late Robert J. Sasso Jr., Maria Sasso Schena and her husband, Tony and the late Leanne Sasso Lusso; dear brother of Elaine Marino and her late husband, Charlie and the late Edward Sasso, Lucy Savastano, Thelma Manzi, Jean Sasso and Norma Davis; cherished grandfather of Robert J. III, Peter, David, Michael, Drew, Christopher, Ronnie, Joseph and Larissa, and Great-Grandfather of namesake Robert J. IV. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert attended Revere Public Schools and proudly served his county during the Korean War Era as a U.S. Army Machine and Vehicle Specialist. He was the late proprietor and founder of Sasso Fuel, R. Sasso and Sons Construction Co., and former Revere landmark, Maggio’s Restaurant. After retirement, Robert enjoyed traveling and kept up an active daily routine until his late 80’s.

Robert also enjoyed sports, especially baseball and the Sox, and had a life-long affinity for Thoroughbred Horse Racing and he was particularly proud that he was bestowed by the Kentucky Legislature the honorable and prestigious title of Kentucky Colonel due to his passion for horses.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Saturday January 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. To share a memory or to leave a message for Bob and family please visit Buonfiglio.com.