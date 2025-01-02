News Revere Holds Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony by Journal Staff • January 2, 2025 • 0 Comments Mayor Patrick Keefe joined Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, city officials, and local clergyfor a Menorah Candle Lighting Ceremony in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah,The Festival of Lights. Pictured at the ceremony held Monday on the City Hall Lawnare, from left, former School Committeeman Hal Ford Abrams, Rabbi Sruli Baron of TobinBridge Chabad, Rabbi Lior Nevo of the Jack Satter House, Ward 2 Councillor and Past JWVNational Commander Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Rep. Jessica Giannino, Ward 5Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Rabbi Benjamin Flax of Temple Tifereth Israel, Winthrop,Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, School CommitteemanJohn Kingston, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano, and Councillor-at-LargeAnthony Zambuto.