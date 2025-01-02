Revere Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery Charges

By Journal Staff

A Revere man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to the armed robberies of two Boston-area convenience stores in less than one week.

Jaquan Barrows, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce, commonly referred to as Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence. Sentencing on the charges was scheduled for March.

In April 2024, Barrows was charged by criminal complaint.

On the morning of March 29, a male wearing a mask, dark clothing and an orange safety vest entered a Revere convenience store brandishing a handgun. The suspect walked behind the counter, demanded cash from the cash register drawer, additional cash and a cell phone from the store clerk. The suspect struck the clerk in the head with the firearm, took an ice cream bar from a store freezer and fled the scene, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Less than one week later, on the morning of April 4, a male wearing a black mask and dark clothing entered an Everett convenience store and appeared to be shopping. After being asked to pay for his items, the suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the store clerk and demanded cash from the cash register drawer and fled the scene, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A subsequent investigation identified a Honda Pilot captured in the vicinity of the Revere convenience store. The vehicle was registered to an individual who resided with Barrows.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that surveillance footage obtained from the Revere convenience store and from Barrows’ residence showed Barrows wearing clothing similar to the robber. During a search of Barrows’ residence on April 4, clothing items matching the robber from the Revere robbery, as well as a handgun were found. Barrows was immediately taken into custody.

The charge of Hobbs Act robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $ 250,000. The charge of using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison to be served consecutively to the penalty for the underlying crime, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.