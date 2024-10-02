Obituaries 10-02-2024

Gloria DiPietro

Retired CAPIC Fuel Assistance Director who dedicated herself to helping those in need

Gloria DiPietro, 92, of Revere, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2024.

She was the beloved wife of Philip DiPietro and a devoted mother to her son, Philip DiPietro, and her daughter, Donna Gregorio, wife of Stephen Gregorio. She was a cherished grandmother to Rachel Warshawsky and her husband, Jake, Jennifer Gregorio, Amanda Gregorio, Phil DiPietro, and Emily DiPietro and a proud great-grandmother to Benjamin Warshawsky. She was pre-deceased by her siblings: Annie Samson, Eleanor Carmilia, Marie Calef, Andrew Carbone, Richie Carbone and Mike Carbone.

Born in Lynn, Gloria worked for many years at Northshore News and later served as the Director of the Fuel Assistance Program at CAPIC, where she dedicated herself to helping those in need. Above all, Gloria’s greatest joy was her family, and she will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to them.

Gloria will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Funeral Service will be held for Gloria on Thursday, October 3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a,m. at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere,. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 119 Beach Street, Revere. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Patricia “Patty” Jane DeRosa

She touched many lives

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia “Patty” Jane (DiLiegro) DeRosa who left this world on September 27, 2024.

Born in Chelsea on February 23, 1953 to Cosmo DiLiegro and the late Jane (Swicegood), Patty was a lifelong Revere resident. She loved nothing more than baking for family and friends and traveling. Her love of travel brought her to Disney World countless number of times in addition to cruises and European vacations that she enjoyed with friends and family. Another of her beloved pastimes was shopping. She did it well no matter where she was on the globe, which was reflected in her impeccable fashion sense.

Patty’s family was her world, and she was theirs. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Kenneth DeRosa of Revere. From meeting in a grocery store as teenagers through to retirement, their bond was a testament to genuine love that stood the test of time. Together, they raised two loving children, Jennifer Lee and her husband, Shaun of Lexington and Michael DeRosa and his wife, Stefanie of Merrimac. Patty was “Mema” to Ellie DeRosa, Connor Lee, Marlo DeRosa and Katie Lee. She was the dear sister of John DiLiegro and his wife, Patricia of Revere and Michael DiLiegro and his wife, Lenore of West Peabody. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, October 1 and the Funeral will take place today, Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Revere at 12 noon. Internment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/1681bd33/x7RFrbhJF0GZYE48xZBb4A?u=http://www.dana-farber.org/.

Her life was a living testament to a favorite quote: “Family is not an important thing, it’s everything”. As we remember Patricia, we invite you to share your memories and upload photos to her memorial page. She touched many lives, and it is in sharing these memories that her spirit will continue to live on in all of us. For the guest book please visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/2c9734c7/0SNC6pSaF0a12TjVemJzmg?u=http://www.buonfiglio.com/.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia “Patty” (DiLiegro) DeRosa, please visit our floral store.