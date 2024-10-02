Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Display Through Jan. 5

Story by Marianne Salza

Indulge on a sweet glass of draft butterbeer and tangibly explore the rich world and castle in Harry Potter: The Exhibition, on display now in Boston at the CambridgeSide through January 5, 2025. Created and developed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Entertainment, in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions and Eventim Live, the enchanting show celebrates the iconic characters, creatures, and scenes from the beloved books and films, dazzling millions of people around the world, from Brazil, to France, and Austria.

“I really like when you come in from page to screen into the castle. There is the Marauder’s Map, and your name comes up. It’s so fun,” said Tom Zaller, Imagine Exhibitions CEO/President, who encourages guests to tour in costume. “I didn’t realize how impactful it was for people. The whole idea is to personalize it, and also for the magic to be behind the scenes.”

Featured are mesmerizing, immersive environments that offer interactive elements, and authentic wardrobes and props, such as the Sword of Gryffindor. Encased memorabilia includes a first edition of the 1998 novel, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by JK Rowling — protected in a Gringotts bank safe — the leather, sorting hat, costumes, and a student trunk and luggage trolly from Platform 9 ¾.

The journey begins by receiving a Golden Snitch bracelet that can be tapped to track progress and earned points for one’s chosen Hogwarts house, be it Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw. Guests select their wands and patronus for defense before embarking on their magical travels.

Visitors will be introduced to Harry, Hermione, and Ron, and view movie clips of their first meeting before heading to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where one can meander through the Grand Staircase and portraits.

Guests wander beneath the twinkling, levitating candles in the Great Hall, which, in the movies, boasts a ceiling of 70-feet-high, sometimes opening to the sky.

“On the drawing board, this was what I was most excited about. It’s layered with projection screens. I love it,” revealed Zaller, about the depth illusions. “It’s hard to capture in pictures. It’s better to be here.”

Practice spell casting and follow an ingredients list to brew a potion. Visitors can also have their prophecies revealed while peering into a globe in Professor Trelawney’s Divination Classroom.

“What makes our job fun and interesting is that we’re three-dimensional, so when you walk through, it’s not like you’re watching a screen – you’re in it,” emphasized Zaller, sitting at a table in the Great Hall while wearing a Gryffindor robe and t-shirt. “You have to be able to feel it.”

Sit on a massive armchair in Hagrid’s hut, or pot a crying Mandrake seedling in Professor Sprout’s herbology greenhouse.

“One of the things that we wanted to do is reconnect you to moments and remind you what happened 20 years ago,” Zaller explained. “The Harry Potter stories are great, and you could relate to being there. The adaptations from page to screen are well done.”

Zaller remembered becoming a fan of the series when he began reading the books and watching the movies with his oldest son, nearly two decades ago. He believes that Harry Potter is still cherished by fans today because of how relatable the characters are.

Fortunate to have been a part of the experience, Zaller has developed into an even greater fan since starting the project in 2020. He has been intensely involved in choosing the details for all of the elements throughout the exhibition; and now envisions himself in the role of Harry Potter: not always a rule-follower, less polished, but with a deep care and determination to do the right thing.

“I’ve created lots of different experiences. Potter was always the Holy Grail for me. It was a huge honor when Warner Bros. called,” said Zaller, who would find it convenient to be able to use the “alohomora” spell to unlock doors and other objects in his day-to-day life. “I love it. People love it. You feel the energy when you’re here.”

Visit www.HarryPotterExhibition.com to learn more about Harry Potter: The Exhibition, located at 100 Cambridgeside Place, Cambridge, in the former Best Buy space. Hours are Friday-Saturday 9am-7pm, Sunday-Thursday, 9am-5pm, and holidays, 9am-7pm. Browse the gift shop (no ticket necessary), which features exclusive apparel, products, and treats such as chocolate frogs and butterbeer candies.