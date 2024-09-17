News New Playground to be Built on Coolidge Street by Journal Staff • September 17, 2024 • 0 Comments Shown above, RHA Executive Director Dean Harris joins members of the RHA team who participated in the KABOOM community-build construction of the new playground that will be enjoyed by the manyresidents who live at the Revere Housing Authority Gold Stars Mothers Housing Development.The community build-up event was sponsored by Delta Airlines, who provided volunteers for theone-day construction effort Saturday. Delta Airlines executives and state and local officials. FormerState Rep. Kathi-Ann Reinstein, Charlie Schewe, Mayor Patrick Keefe, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Delta Director of Community Engagement Tad Hutcheson, Delta’s Candice Stover, and John Angel, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, and Revere Housing Director Dean Harris.