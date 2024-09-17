Council Raises Concerns about Mail Delivery



The city council is looking for answers regarding spotting mail delivery service in Revere.

Last week, Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto filed a motion asking the mayor to request a representative from the United States Postal Service appear before the council to address widespread and ongoing delivery problems.

Seemingly all mail, even local mail to Revere, whether sent certified or not, is not delivered timely or is lost, according to the motion. Several city Hall departments are at the receiving end of complaints from residents who are not receiving their mail from City Hall which in turn causes inefficiencies in terms of lost time, according to Zambuto. As an example, he stated that mail with a postmark of August 15, 2024 was received by recipients (with a local Revere address) on September 3, 2024.

“I think that everybody knows that they are not getting their mail, it’s been quite awhile now,” said Zambuto. “I almost don’t even look in my mailbox anymore, except that I know that these bills are overdue and they should be there. Maybe we can get a representative from the federal government up here to at least give us some hope that it might get back to, maybe not normal, but a little better.”

Several other councillors praised Zambuto for making the motion.

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III said he has heard from a number of senior citizens who are concerned about not receiving mail, as well as the rash of robberies from mailboxes where checks are stolen.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she has received a number of calls from residents complaining about missing mail.

“Up where I live, I’ve experienced this myself right across from city hall,” said Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio. “We’ve suffered with this for probably two years, we will go days and days without our mail, and maybe on a Sunday night get a big delivery. It has improved over the last few weeks, but I am definitely in favor of this motion.”