RHS Grads Participate in Boomers Softball Game

Pictured are the many participants in the Boomers Softball Game held Saturday at Ardagna Field.

Every year Peter Mucci likes to host a softball game for RHS graduates from the 1970s.

“We started in 2017 and held it in 2018 and 2019 before COVID caused us to postpone the game in 2020,” related Mucci, a 1974 RHS graduate. “We were able to resume the game this year in coordination with our 50th class reunion (which was held Saturday night).”

Mucci, 68, is a member of a well-known Revere family. He attended the Whelan and Garfield Schools before attending the old Revere High School, its last graduating class. He is related to RHS football legends, Frank Mucci and the late Michael Mucci Sr.

Peter Mucci, who played two seasons for the Revere High School football team, traveled from his home in Las Vegas for the softball game and the class reunion.

“It’s great to be back in Revere with all my friends and classmates,” said Mucci.