Letter to the Editor

Hello From Fort Moore



Dear Editor,

I hope this message finds you well. As many of you know, my commitment to public service extends beyond my role as your state senator. It is with great pride and a sense of duty that I write to you from Fort Moore, where I am completing my Officer Direct Commission Course, also known as “basic training.” I look forward to making some of you laugh over some drinks when I get back.

I have met incredible people from all walks of life. I am so grateful for all of the lessons, corrections, and discipline they extended to me. I have grown.

I can assure you it has been the most physically trying and emotionally draining experience of my life. I never knew I could cry, curse, and do push ups all while chanting cadence. I have passed land navigation and rifle marksmanship by the skin of teeth. It has been like drinking out of a firehose with all the military vocabulary and regular 3 am wake ups. I have just a little gas chamber and a 6 mile ruck march to go. It will take all I got to rally.

I appreciate serving as your senator even more now. I also deeply miss the good food of our district. When I get back I will continue to campaign and work for you. I have told my fellow battle buddies they will be welcome if they ever want to visit.

In the meantime, you can still write to my Senate email. I have occasional access to email, so I recommend contacting my Chief of Staff. Additionally, you can still reach out to my office, where my team will be working every day. Serving as your senator is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am equally proud to serve in this new capacity. This experience will undoubtedly enrich my perspective and strengthen my dedication to public service.

Your support and understanding mean the world to me during this time. Thank you for the letters.

Thank you for your continued trust and encouragement. I will be back next week.

Finally, thank you for your votes on September 3, 2024. See you soon.

Onward!

Senator Lydia Edwards

Third Suffolk District

My staff contact info.

Eduardo Moreno Mendez – Chief of Staff

[email protected]

Christianna Golden – Legislative Director

[email protected]

Robert Hass – District Director

[email protected]

For any press inquiries, please email Daniel Reis:

[email protected]