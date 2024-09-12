Guest Op-Ed: A milestone for Massachusetts housing: new solutions for a growing crisis

By Sen. Lydia Edwards

On July 31st, the Massachusetts legislature passed a groundbreaking $5.2 billion housing bond bill. Less than a week later, Governor Maura Healey signed it into law, setting the stage for one of the most ambitious efforts in the state’s history to address its growing housing challenges. The legislation represents not just a substantial financial commitment, but a bold vision for the future of affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

This bill tackles critical issues that have long plagued our state: deteriorating public housing, a lack of affordable homes, and an urgent need for policy innovation. The housing bond bill allocates $2 billion toward the maintenance and redevelopment of public housing, which will have a direct impact on the lives of over 70,000 residents. These investments will finally address safety concerns and neglected conditions that have been ignored for far too long.

“For years, we’ve heard from families in public housing about the dangers they face from outdated, unsafe conditions,” said Senator Lydia Edwards. “With this bill, we’re taking action, ensuring people can live in dignity and safety. But it’s also about more than fixing buildings—it’s about fixing our approach to housing.”

The bond bill doesn’t stop at repairs. It includes $200 million for a forward-thinking demonstration program that will transition public housing into mixed-income communities. This shift will reduce the need for state-funded modernization in the future while fostering vibrant, diverse neighborhoods.

“As Senate Chair of Housing, I had a front-row seat to help negotiate, plan, and push this language forward. At the heart of the bill is a comprehensive approach to affordable housing.” The legislation pours $800 million into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and adds hundreds of millions more into other key housing programs, such as the Housing Stabilization and Investment Trust Fund and the Housing Innovations Trust Fund. These funds will fuel projects that create and preserve affordable housing, helping to close the widening gap between housing demand and supply.

The bond bill recognizes that housing is not just about buildings—it’s about people and communities. It includes $275 million for environmentally friendly housing projects, ensuring that as we build more homes, we also contribute to a sustainable future. Additionally, $100 million is designated for homes for first-time buyers, while $70 million will support housing development for people with intellectual disabilities and people with mental illness.

This bill also introduces meaningful policy changes aimed at making housing more equitable and accessible. Senator Edwards led the charge on a provision creating a process for eviction records to be sealed, allowing individuals to petition for sealing records of no-fault evictions, rent nonpayment due to economic hardship, older fault evictions, records from civil actions related to property misuse, and record from dismissed eviction actions or judgements favoring the defendant. The reform includes protections against the disclosure of sealed records by consumer reporting agencies and ensures applicants can answer “no record” for sealed evictions when applying for housing or credit. “Eviction should not be a life sentence,” Senator Edwards stated. “This reform is about fairness and giving people a second chance.” Moreover, the provision reflects the input of a wide coalition, including the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, who endorsed the original bill in 2023.

In a creative approach to addressing vacant commercial spaces, the bill supports a Commercial Property Conversion Program that will transform underutilized properties into much-needed housing units. This not only addresses the housing shortage but also breathes new life into struggling commercial districts.

Other notable reforms include:

• Making it easier to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on single-family lots.

• Local Option for Veterans Preference in affordable housing programs. Municipalities may opt to reserve up to 10% of affordable units for veterans.

• Ensuring that state-funded housing projects comply with responsible contractor standards to protect workers’ rights.

• Creating seasonal communities definition and policies to protect communities with extensive population growth during the touring season. One such policy is the municipal worker preference.

• Creating a policy on Social Housing.

• Creating a commission on Senior Housing.

• Creating an Office of Fair Housing.

The housing bond bill is a testament to the power of innovative policy paired with serious investment. It’s a reflection of our commitment to ensuring that housing is a right, not a privilege, and that no one is left behind in the push for more affordable homes. As Senator Edwards put it, “This bill is more than a financial investment—it’s an investment in the future of Massachusetts. A future where housing is stable, accessible, and equitable for all. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead as a freshman Senator in a conference committee on one of the leading issues of our time, contributing to a bill that tackles such critical challenges head-on.”

With the enactment of this historic legislation, Massachusetts is not just responding to today’s housing crisis but also laying the foundation for long-term solutions that will benefit generations to come. This is more than just a victory for housing advocates—it’s a win for everyone in the Commonwealth.

Lydia Edwards is a State Senator representing the Third Suffolk District.