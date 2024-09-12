Light turnout in Revere for state primary

As expected, voter turnout was light in Revere and across the state for last week’s state primary election.

In Revere, turnout was just over 11.5 percent, with 3,730 of the city’s 32,117 registered voters casting ballots.

In the most closely watched state contest, John Deaton took about 65 percent of the vote in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will face Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren in November. In Revere, the race was closer, with Deaton finishing two votes ahead of his nearest challenger, Robert Antonellis, 472 to 470, with the third challenger, Ian Cain, tallying 52 votes.

The only other candidate on the Republican ballot was for state Senate. Jeanna Marie Tamas garnered 663 votes and will face incumbent Lydia Edwards, who ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Also running unopposed on the Democratic ballot were Warren, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy, state Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco, Clerk of Superior Court Criminal Business Maura Hennigan, Register of Deeds Stephen Murphy, and Register of Probate Stephanie Everett.

There were two contested court clerk races on the Democratic ballot.

John E. Powers, III finished with 1,579 votes to 738 for Faustina Kathy Gabriel in the race for Clerk of Superior Court, Civil Business.

Allison Cartwright outpolled Erin Murphy in Revere, 1,227 to 1,077 in Revere in the race for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court.