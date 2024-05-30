Obituaries 05/29/2024

Thomas John “Jumbo” Shaheen

He Leaves a Positive and Enduring Mark on the World

Thomas John “Jumbo” Shaheen died on May 22 after a two-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by a circle of love and family members, celebrated with music and tales of happier times. Tom was a history buff, avid reader, family man, and advocate for social justice and the common good. Tom was a good man and extraordinary human being whose absence is felt deeply by those he left behind. He survived by his beloved wife, Stacy Randell-Shaheen of Dracut, his mother, Edith Shaheen and his brother, George Shaheen, both of Revere, his brother, Stephen Shaheen of Cutler Bay, FL, his brother, David and sister-in-law Minda Shaheen of Nashua, NH, his brother Philip, sister-in-law Martha, and nephew Harrison Shaheen of Williamsburg, VA. He is also survived by his son, Zachary Shaheen and daughter-in-law, Jaina Shaheen of Farmington, NH, his daughter, Molly Shaheen and grandson, Ostara Zion Waldron-Shaheen of Cornville, AZ, step-son, Isaac Randell and partner, Alexa Paradiso of Salem, NH, ex-wife Michelle Shaheen of Berwick, ME, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless lifelong and more recent friends. He was predeceased by his father, George Shaheen of Revere. Tom is remembered for his kindness, loyalty, love of books, dogs and nature, lifelong commitment and passion for drum and bugle corps, and concern for the quality of human life. He served in the nonprofit sector for over 40 years, primarily providing employment opportunity, compassionate care, and safe housing for people with developmental disabilities. Tom left a positive and enduring mark on the world. He worked his full career at improving the lives of people with disabilities as a counselor, program manager, CEO, and as President of NH’s Service provider trade group. In that role he testified several times in front of the state legislature to advocate for disability services. He held a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Northeastern University and Master of Science in Counselling from Salem State University. He rose to the rank of Captain in the US Army National Guard and traveled widely as an international accreditation consultant. He was an accomplished drummer and drum instructor for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Drum Corps/Music Educator Hall of Fame in 2014 in recognition of his legacy and impressive contributions to the marching music activity. Jumbo, whose father was a snare drummer in the US Army during World War II, greatly enjoyed playing that instrument throughout his life. As a Reverie and a North Star member, he invariably found himself in the role of section leader due to his natural ability to help and guide others to achieve their goals by working as a team. While in North Star, he teamed up with another member to create the famous Grand Order of Zeke NS snare counterculture. After aging out, he spent years as a drum instructor for many units including North Star, the Malden Ambassadors, Golden Buccaneers, Joanettes, Alliance, Atlantic Brassmen, Esprite Des Corps and the Triton and Lynnfield high school bands. Most recently, Tom served as a performer, instructor and board member of the newly formed North Star Alumni. Tom was a Boston sports fan enthusiast, particularly the Boston Bruins. While his children were young, Tom became an Assistant Hockey Coach in Somersworth Berwick for the ME Youth Hockey Association. He was a devoted and heavily invested father whose love for his children shone from his eyes from the minute they were born. He is in our hearts and spirits forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his name to Doctors without Borders, Amnesty International, or the Oncology Unit at Lowell General Memorial Hospital where he received loving and compassionate care during his final weeks. A celebration of his life service will be held on Friday, May 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA 01826. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.