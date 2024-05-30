RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Track Wins GBL Meet

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team applied the finishing touch to its perfect season with a victory in the Greater Boston League (GBL) Meet held last Monday at Somerville’s Dilboy Stadium. Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s squad tallied 120 points in the competition, defeating the Lady Patriots’ closest rival, Medford, by 18 points.

“What a way to finish up another amazing season for these girls!,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “They all ran, threw, and jumped phenomenally and I am so proud of what each of them accomplished.”

RHS junior Liv Yuong duplicated her feat of three GBL titles this past indoor season with another trifecta of GBL crowns. Liv captured the high jump with a leap of 4’-10”, the long jump with a flight of 15’-11”, and the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.07 to score 30 points for Revere.

Gemma Stamatopoulos earned the title of GBL champ in the 800m in a clocking of 2:34.95. Gemma also took fourth place in the 400m hurdles (1:16.75) and fifth in the high jump (4’-4”) to post 16 points for the Revere column on the scoresheet.

Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez won the GBL title in the 400m hurdles with a state-qualifying time of 1:13.42. and placed fifth in her two other events, the triple jump (30’-11”) and the 100 meter dash (13.60), to score 14 points for the Lady Patriots.

The 4 x 800 relay quartet of Rocio Gonzalez, Daniela Santana Baez, Hiba El Bzyouy, and Olivia Rupp topped the field to add 10 points for the Revere squad.

Senior captain Rocio Gonzalez took home second place in the 2-mile run (14:28.37) to go with her leg in the winning 4 x 800 to score 10.5 points.

Lady Patriots who finished third in their individual events, scoring six points, were: Olivia Rupp in the 1-mile with an outdoor personal record (PR) time of 6:07.32; Rania Hamdani in the 400m dash (1:06.48); Yara Belguendouz in the 100m Hurdles (19.26); and the 4 x 400 foursome of Jaliyah Manigo, Marwa Riad, Rania Hamdani, and Genevieve Zierten (4:46.56)

Fourth-place finishers for Revere, scoring four points each, were Genevieve Zierten in the 1-mile (6:10.30) and Marwa Riad in the long jump (14’-3”).

Fifth-place finishes for the Lady Patriots, taking home two points each were: Jaliyah Manigo in the 400m (1:07.03); Daniela Santana Baez in the 2-mile (15:11.43); Nisrin Sekkat in the Javelin (80’-1”); and the 4 x 100 relay quartet of Jaliyah Manigo, Giselle Salvador, Lesly Mendoza, and Mayaah Ndi.

Accounting for the final two points for Revere with sixth-place finishes were Emma DeCrosta in the 1-mile (6:44.62) and Yara Belguendouz in the triple jump (27’2”).

This past weekend Liv Yuong competed at the D-1 State Meet in the high jump and Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez competed in the 400m hurdles (38th place in 1:16.70) and the triple jump (18th place with jump of 31’-2.75”).

RHS boys are second at GBL

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team turned in a strong performance at last Monday’s Greater Boston League (GBL) Meet to finish in second place among the eight GBL schools. The Patriots tallied 98 points, behind only Somerville, which ran away with the GBL title with 142 points.

Leading the way for coach David Fleming’s squad were the duo of Isaiah DeCrosta and JV Cunha. Isaiah capped his outstanding track career at RHS as the dominant hurdler in the GBL by winning both of the hurdles events, the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.26 and the 400 hurdles in a clocking of 58.73.

Cunha also placed an exclamation point on his superb track career by winning the 800 meter race, an event he has dominated in the GBL for three seasons, with a time of 2:05.04. JV also ran in two relays, the anchor leg of the winning 4 x 400 relay with teammates DeCrosta, Marcus Carneiro, and Amir Yamani and the third-place 4 x 100 with teammates Oliver Escobar, Jeremy X, and Medy Bellemsieh

Revere scored big in the 800 with Youness Chahid finishing third in 2:10.74 and Edwin Alarcon grabbing fourth spot in 2:11.97, combining with Cunha’s first-place finish to capture 20 points.

Chahid also placed third in the 2-mile run with a time of 10:40.82 and joined with teammates Adam Ourazzouk, Mohammed Fares, and Edwin Alarcon to finish in fourth place in the 4 x 800 relay.

Additional point-scorers for the Patriots were:

— Kevin Purcifull scored eight points with a second-place performance in the discus with a throw of 139’-4”;

— Oliver Escobar scored eight points with fourth-place efforts in both the 100 meter dash with a sprint of 11.49 and the 200 dash with a time of 23.52;

— Medy Bellemsieh scored six points with a third-place finish in the 400 dash in 51.58;

— Amir Yamani scored six points with a fourth-place in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.08 and a fifth-place performance in the 400 dash in 54.19;

— Javan Close scored two points with a fifth-place in the high jump with a leap of 5’-2”; and

— Edwin Alarcon scored two points with a fifth-place in the triple jump with a final landing of 33’-10.25”.

In this past weekend’s Division 1 State Meet, a number of Fleming’s Patriots competed.

Purcifull came the closest to earning a medal (awarded to the top eight places), finishing ninth in the discus with a toss of 130’-11”. Cunha ran in both the 400 dash (15th place in 51.85) and the 800 (14th place in 2:00.52). DeCrosta raced in the 110 hurdles (15th place in 15.32) and the 400 hurdles (13th place in 59:18).

Bellemsieh finished in 31st place in the 400 dash in 55.71. The 4 x 400 relay quartet of Bellemsieh, Alarcon, Yamani, and Cunha came across the line in 14th place in 3:31.31.

Girls tennis wins two to reach tourney

The Revere High girls tennis team won two matches last week to finish the season with a 6-6 record and qualify for the post-season state tournament. Because of the heat and late starting times, eight-game pro sets were played in both matches.

In a 3-2 victory over Medford last Wednesday, Jaimy Gomez won her match, 8-4, at second singles and Lesly Calderon Lopez triumphed at third singles, 8-2. That left the outcome of the match up to the second doubles tandem of Keila Loza and Erta Ismahili, who won their hard-fought match, 8-7.

At first singles, Dayna Phan dropped a 5-8 decision and at first doubles, the tandem of Cesia Loza and Rachel Sanchez likewise fell by a score of 5-8.

The Lady Patriots then punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney the next day with a 3-2 victory over Everett. Phan came up short at first singles, 3-8; Gomez triumphed at second singles, 8-5; Calderon Lopez captured her match at third singles, 8-4; Cesia Loza and Sanchez narrowly won, 9-7, at first doubles; and Keila loza and Ivana Nguyen fell at second doubles, 2-8.

Coach Carla Maniscalco and her crew were awaiting the announcement of their opening round opponent in the Division 1 tourney as the Journal was going to press.

Volleyball team awaits tourney foe

The Revere High boys volleyball team, which compiled a 12-8 record this season and which was ranked 31st in the state in Division 1 as of the Journal’s press time, was awaiting the announcement of its first-round opponent in the upcoming state tournament.

If the present rankings hold, the Patriots will host Nipmuc Regional in the first round. If successful, Lianne Mimmo and her crew then would move on to face second-ranked Newton North in the Round of 32.

RHS softball awaits first-round tourney foe

The Revere High softball team put the finishing touch on its outstanding 2024 season with a 6-4 victory over non-league opponent Saugus last week. Coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots compiled a superb 15-5 overall record and finished in third place in the Greater Boston League behind co-champs Everett and Medford (both 13-1 in the GBL) with a 9-5 league mark. The Lady Patriots now are awaiting the announcement of their final seeding and first round opponent in the Division 1 State Tournament. That announcement from the MIAA is expected today (Wednesday).