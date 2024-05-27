Gibson Point Developers Highlight Wellness and Spa-Like Living at New Apartment Complex

Special to the Journal

Gibson Point, a 291-apartment development located at the former G&J tow yard near Gibson Park, will begin pre-leasing next month with the first residents expected to move into the units in September.

Redgate, the developer of the project, said Gibson Point provides opportunities for spa-like living in relaxed luxury apartments with breathtaking water views and seamless connectivity to Greater Boston. An on-site restaurant is planned to provide residents with healthy, flexible dining options from breakfast to dinner and beyond.

Gibson Point contains a variety of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units that combine a blend of luxury and modern convenience, according to Redgate. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, private terraces and balconies, high ceilings and work-from-home nooks. The property’s opportune location provides residents with connectivity to both Boston and Route 1A, including an in-house electric shuttle that will offer frequent rides for residents to-and-from the Wonderland T stop and other key locations, including Revere Beach.

“We are excited to see the transformation of the former junk car and tow lot into desirable waterfront residence and restaurant space,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “You can already see the enhancements to the rivers banks and entry way into Revere is now a true statement. It’s a perfect example of how private investment and public support through economic development grants can re-imagine a blighted area.”

In addition to the on-site restaurant, the other wellness-focused amenities at Gibson Point include a state-of-the art fitness studio containing an array of top-line strength and cardio equipment, provides opportunities for both individual and group training sessions and includes an indoor/outdoor multipurpose studio designed for yoga or barre workouts. The on-site sauna and cold plunge pools will allow residents to engage in “thermal cycling” a process reputed to optimize the body’s recovery processes.

Residents can cool down and unwind from a workout in the Recovery Room, which contains equipment such as Normatec leg compression boots, Therabody foam rollers and massage guns/loungers. Gibson Point’s unparalleled digital spa platform makes signing up for on-site spa treatments, including massages and facials, a seamless experience and allows residents to continue their recovery and rejuvenation throughout the day.

Gibson Point will offer a combination of 11 private coworking areas, both indoors and outdoors, tailored to meet the needs of modern residents seeking flexible work from home solutions. Standing treadmill desks and walking pads will provide the perfect solution for residents who want to continue their wellness experience and stay active while working. An outdoor terrace space will extend off the co-working space and allow residents to soak up sunshine and waterfront views throughout their workday.

Gibson Point’s immediate access to Gibson Park allows residents opportunities to practice golf and play tennis, pickleball, basketball, soccer, or whatever recreational activities they enjoy, according to the developers.Residents will also benefit from the kayak and rowing launch and soon-to-come community boating center.

Gibson Point’s upper-level Sunset Lounge will showcase waterfront views overlooking Gibson Park. The Sunset Lounge is equipped with an indoor/outdoor bar, deck outfitted with comfortable seating, and a fully equipped kitchen. “From our state-of-the-art cold plunge pool to serene onsite spa experiences, every amenity at Gibson Point is meticulously curated to nurture mind, body, and soul,” said Damian Szary, Principal of Redgate. “Paired with its commuter convenient location, on-site dining options, and picturesque vistas, Gibson Point will provide an unparalleled resident experience that serves as a gateway to a vibrant, balanced lifestyle.”