Mayor Keefe Welcomes Ciara Barber To Revere During Special Tour of City Hall: Nine-Year-Old Is Visiting All 351 Cities and Towns in Commonwealth

Mayor Patrick Keefe and his staff provided Ciara Barber with a very special day last Thursday (May 2) at Revere City Hall.

Ciara, a 9-year-old student from Worcester, was visiting her 343rd community on a yearlong tour of each of the city and town halls in Massachusetts. The trip to Revere was part of the family’s ongoing “Town Hall Project.”

“We have only the Cape Cod Islands (Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Cuttyhunk) left to visit,” said Ciara’s mother, Blue Barber, whose brother, Adam Barber, (Ciara’s uncle), was also in town for the occasion.

Mayor Keefe, Executive Assistant Linda DeMaio, Legislative Aide Rose Burns, and Communications Associate Taylor Giuffre-Catalano warmly greeted the Barbers upon their arrival at the Mayor’s Office.

Keefe enlightened Ciara on the history of the city and the significance of the illustrations on the walls of his corner office such as the famous clock on Revere Beach Boulevard and the Cyclone, the rollercoaster that thrilled beachgoers when Revere Beach featured amusements, arcades, and attractions including the Dodgems (bumper cars), the Ferris Wheel, the Wild Mouse, and the Nautical candlepin bowling alleys.

Also notable during the interactions with the Mayor’s staff was reference to the great Patriot, Paul Revere, for whom the city is named.

Following Ciara’s visit with the Mayor, Burns gave Ciara a guided tour of City Hall, stopping first at City Clerk Ashley Melnik’s office where the former Revere High softball star brought more joy to Ciara’s road trip.

Melnik gave Ciara the honor of holding the city’s large, ceremonial gavel that is reserved for special occasions. Ciara, who said she has an interest in government, seemed to be inspired by learning about Melnik’s many vital record-keeping responsibilities and the historic nature of the clerk’s offices.

From there, Burns and Revere’s young VIP and family trekked upstairs to the City Council Chambers where Ciara had the opportunity to sit in Council President Anthony Cogliandro’s chair and strike the Council gavel while jestingly calling a meeting to order via the microphone.

Speaking about her trip to Revere and meeting Mayor Keefe, Ciara said, “It’s been really good so far. I’m excited to see everything. The Mayor and everyone here have been really, really nice.”

Asked which was her favorite stop to-date in the Commonwealth, Ciara diplomatically replied, “All of them.”

Added Blue Barber, “It’s been great. My daughter is having a lot of fun. After here, we’re going to check out the Beach.”

“Make sure you stop at Kelly’s,” Mayor Keefe suggested to the family.

(People can read about Ciara Barber’s journeys throughout Massachusetts on the family’s Instagram account, town.hall.project).