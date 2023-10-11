News Briefs

Fall Events at the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground

The Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Restoration Committee is proud to announce two big events this Fall at the burial ground.

On October 21st Revere’s historian Jeff Pearlman will be leading a guided tour of the burial ground starting at 3pm. This tour will teach you everything there is to know about Revere’s oldest historic landmark. Tour attendees will meet RMBG luminaries such as Captain Samuel Sprague, Reverend Thomas Cheever, and many more.

On October 28th the burial ground will once again be a part of Revere’s All-Hallow’s Eve festivities. RMBG will be open from 4 to 8, giving the public a rare opportunity to explore the burial ground after dark. Attendees can learn all about the spooky side of RMBG!

Rumney Marsh Burial Ground will close for the winter on December 1st. Until then the gates will be open daily except for days when the forecast calls for rain. RMBG can be found on Facebook, Instagram and at rmgbrc.org.

S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Of New England Ghost Lecture

S.P.I.R.I.T.S. of New England, in co-operation with the Winthrop Improvement & Historical Association (WIHA), will host a fundraiser for the historic Deane Winthrop House. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21st with tours of the House from 6-7pm and a Ghost Lecture in the Barn, 38 Shirley Street, Winthrop, MA at 7pm.

Hear from S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Paranormal Investigators who were featured on television shows such as “Paranormal Survivor”, and “Haunted Case Files” as well as the investigations they have conducted on well-known landmarks such as the USS Constitution, the Mount Washington Hotel, and our own Deane Winthrop House.

The presenters for the evening will be S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Founder and WIHA Board Member, Ellen MacNeil, and S.P.I.R.I.T.S. team member, Jack Kenna. Both investigators have many stories to tell. A seasoned Paranormal Investigator, Ellen has appeared on television on episodes of the “Haunted Case Files” and “A Haunting Season” series.

Jack is a recognized Paranormal Investigator, Speaker, and Author. He has appeared on episodes of “Haunted Hospitals”, “A Haunting”, and “My Worst Nightmare.” Jack has written several books which he can offer for purchase at the Lecture.

Light refreshments will be served. Tickets cost $15 when purchased on Eventbrite or $20 when purchased at the Door. Space in the Barn is limited to only 99 souls so don’t get turned away at the Door!

Please direct any questions about the event to [email protected].

It’ll be a spooktacular evening.