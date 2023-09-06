Malden Catholic Hires Michael Saccomani As Varsity Boys Lacrosse Coach

Special to the Journal

Malden Catholic has hired Michael Saccomani to head its Varsity Boys Lacrosse program, according to Malden Catholic Director of Athletics, William Raycraft.

“Over the years, Malden Catholic has a tradition of leading lacrosse in conference and state standings, and I am extremely excited about having the opportunity to coach lacrosse and work with the team at a very high level,” stated Saccomani. “I look forward to elevating the program and bringing Lancer lacrosse back to its rich and prominent roots.”

Michael Saccomani has a long and successful history in lacrosse which includes leading Western New England University as a captain and playing goalie, earning 1st Team All Western Mass and 1st Team All-League status and assisting his team in becoming Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Champions. His elite play history earned him an opportunity to play professionally.

Since his playing days, Saccomani has directed his passion for lacrosse into coaching where he most recently was the Associate Head Hockey Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Bishop Fenwick High School and Head Coach at 3D Club Lacrosse. He also spent several years as a graduate assistant coach at Western New England University where he was a goalie coach, leading the nation in saves, defensive coordination and recruiting coordination. In addition, he ran the university’s strength and conditioning program.

According to Raycraft, “Coach Saccomani emerged out of a great pool of applicants. He is an educator who has a deep and thorough knowledge of lacrosse and understands the balance required to be a successful student and competitive athlete. He has a driving energy that inspires players and will serve to restore the winning tradition MC Boys Lacrosse program.”

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Princeton, Dartmouth, University of Chicago, Georgetown, Cornell, Brown, Tufts University, Carnegie Mellon, Duke, Notre Dame, Northeastern University, Boston College and College of the Holy Cross, just to name a few. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org