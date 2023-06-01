American Battlefield Trust Funds A.C. Whelan Field Trip

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Fifth grade students from the A.C. Whelan School visited the Boston Freedom Trail on May 15th. Thanks to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund, students went on a guided walking tour through the City of Boston. They were able to visit and learn about the history of the Boston Common, The State House, Granary Burying Ground, Old South Meeting House, the Boston Massacre Site and Faneuil Hall.

According to their website, “The American Battlefield Trust strongly believes that battlefields are outdoor classrooms – truly unique locations for education, commemoration, and contemplation. The American Battlefield Trust’s History Field Trip Grant Program provides funding and assistance to K-12 teachers, who are planning field trips to Civil War, War of 1812, or Revolutionary War battlefields or related historic sites.”