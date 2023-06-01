DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo Holds Press Conference at Historic Revere Beach

Special to the Journal

Last week newly appointed DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo returned to the Nation’s first Public Beach to host his first press conference since his appointment by Governor Maura Healey. Commissioner Arrigo was joined by Secretary of Energy and Environmental Protection Rebecca Temper, member of the Environmental Police, State Police Lt. Col. James Concannon and Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Representatives Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco and other local officials.

The purpose of this event was to officially kick off beach and pool season for 2023, offering safety suggestions to keep families safe while using any source of public and private waterways, as a swimmer, boater of any other recreational user. Also reminding that alcohol and drugs do not mix.

The new highly trained DCR Lifeguards will be on duty on DCR Beaches 7 days a week from 10am-6pm starting Memorial Day weekend, with weekend coverage through July 1.

Revere’s Acting Mayor, Patrick Keefe spoke briefly, welcoming Commissioner Arrigo and the other dignitaries to Revere, as did State Representative Jeff Turco.