The End of a Golden Era: Legendary Sub Shop, Dimino’s, Will Close Its Doors on June 3

There is a sign on the counter at Dimino’s Subs in which owner John Dimino writes humbly, “Thank You! With a mixture of sadness and profound gratitude, we are announcing Dimino’s Subs will be closing for good on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

That small sign with historic photos of the legendary sub shop on Revere Beach Parkway has been generating plenty of “thank you” wishes itself from long-time regulars who have been enjoying Dimino’s tasty submarine sandwiches since its opening 54 years ago in 1969.

Bob Maronski, a regular customer of Dimino’s, said this week, “I’ve always enjoyed their steak and cheese and chicken cutlet parm sub. They’ve always had excellent quality food. I’m going to miss coming into this great location and getting a great sub.”

Indeed, many customers feel Dimino’s steak and cheese subs are in a class all by themselves. Owner John Dimino, 58, takes immense pride in the shop’s consistent, overall excellence.

“Just being here all the time and working at it,” said John about the shop’s successful formula. “Our customers’ favorite is obviously the steak subs, but second in line is the cold cut sandwiches, and then the meatball subs.”

John, who graduated Saugus High in 1980 and took over the sub shop approximately 45 years ago, said Dimino’s was founded by his father, Joe Dimino, and his uncle, Al Dimino.

Asked why he is closing such a popular restaurant, John replied, “It’s just time to enjoy life. We’ve had a great run. I’m going to miss the people. It’s bittersweet. We’ve gotten a lot of love and support from all the people coming in here. They understand it, but they’re sad that we’re closing. We’ve had so many loyal customers.”