Who’s in the Running? Paul Argenzio Running for Ward 4 Council Seat

Paul Argenzio, a lifelong resident of Revere has announced his Candidacy for City of Revere Ward 4 Councilor. The following is his statement:

“Dear Neighbors of Ward 4,

I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for Ward 4 Councilor. I am a lifelong resident of Ward 4, and my family has lived in Revere since the early 1900’s. My father was a Revere firefighter, and my mother worked as a nurse in the Revere public school system My parents’ longstanding commitment to public service continues with me. I joined the ranks of the Revere Department of Public Works at the age of 19 and currently serve as the Superintendent of Public Works.

Paul Argenzio.

During my many years of experience working in the public sector, I have gained a wealth of knowledge managing multi-million-dollar contracts, budgets, city infrastructure, storm preparedness, and city beautification such as the maintenance and rehabilitation of city parks, playgrounds, trees and athletic fields. I am well-equipped to tackle the challenges that we face as a community This unique perspective and expertise will enable me to develop and implement innovative solutions that will benefit all.

Revere is the fastest growing city in the state and I am proud it has become a vibrant and diverse place to live. We must ensure that our new residents, along with families who have resided in Revere for generations, can continue to afford to live here, and that city services such as police, fire, and public works, grow to meet the needs of our rising population. Over the past 5 years, I have served and continue to serve as Chairman of the Traffic Commission. I understand the issues facing neighborhoods with regards to traffic congestion, speeding and limited parking for our residents. I will use my experience to address these issues and other concerns which face the Ward 4 community

I am committed to working tirelessly to provide resources to the school department so that they can improve our schools and develop a plan which meets the needs of our students and respects the concerns of taxpayers The children in our city deserve this.

We live in a fantastic city! Let’s work together to continue making it an even better place to live. My family, friends and I look forward to meeting with each of you in the coming weeks and months to hear your concerns, answer your questions, and develop a shared vision for the future of our community.

I hope to earn your trust and vote and will work to ensure that your voice is heard in every decision that is made.

Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or call me at 617-697-9634.”