News St. Jeans, Garfield Middle School Partner To Increase Financial Literacy by Journal Staff • February 15, 2023 • 0 Comments St Jean’s Credit Union works with Garfield Middle School inRevere to educate students on Financial Literacy. Students create a business model and earn “bucks” throughout thesemester that are used at an end of program auction. One of the auction items is a set of Red Sox tickets donated by St. Jean’s Credit Union Board Member and Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky. Ira joins the winner of the Red Sox tickets, Marco Spiriti.