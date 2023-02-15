News

St. Jeans, Garfield Middle School Partner To Increase Financial Literacy

St Jean’s Credit Union works with Garfield Middle School in
Revere to educate students on Financial Literacy. Students create a business model and earn “bucks” throughout the
semester that are used at an end of program auction. One of the auction items is a set of Red Sox tickets donated by St. Jean’s Credit Union Board Member and Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky. Ira joins the winner of the Red Sox tickets, Marco Spiriti.

