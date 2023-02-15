News Seas the Day Restaurant Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 320 Revere Beach BLVD. by Journal Staff • February 15, 2023 • 0 Comments Jimmy Pham (front row, center) and his family welcomed Mayor Brian Arrigo and other city officials to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Seas The Day Restaurant, located at 320 Revere Beach Boulevard. Among the community leaders participating in the ceremony and wishing Mr. Pham much success in his new venture, are, from left, Chamber of Commerce President Patrick Lospennato (back row, third from left) Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky, Economic Development Director John Festa, State Rep. Jeff Turco, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, and Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.