News Briefs

Revere’s Dept. of Planning and Community Development Launches 2023 Business Survey

This month the Revere Department of Planning and Community Development will launch a 2023 Business Survey, targeting all Revere businesses – large and small – to better understand the challenges they are currently facing as we enter 2023. The survey covers questions related to Employment/Workforce Development, Business/Capital Investment, and the ways in which the City of Revere can help the support the business community. The survey will launch in the January 2023 business newsletter, and those interested in receiving the newsletter can do so at https://www.revere.org/business-development/smallbusiness. The survey can also be found at www.revere.org/DPCDsurvey. It is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic, and will be live until February 13th.

“The last few years have been trying for the Revere business community, and our Department of Planning and Community Development is interested in hearing directly from our small business owners on how the city can best support them in the new year,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We hope to learn more about the issues facing this community and work with local, state, and federal partners to create programming and offer grants that will propose solutions to the challenges they are currently facing. Our city is growing, and with that growth it is necessary to find opportunities for everyone to thrive in the City of Revere.”

The survey will not only be targeting small businesses, but the largest employers in the City of Revere. It is part of a larger effort to focus more resources and attention to better support the business community.

“Over the next few months, we will be introducing several new business support strategies,” said DPCD Chief Tom Skwierawski, “This will include both new grant and loan programs, but also strengthening existing technical assistance and incentive offerings to make sure they meet community needs. The results of this survey will be critical in refining these strategies and will ensure that we are doing our part to make Revere a great place to do business.”

MVES Hosts Free Virtual Health Events

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will present two FREE virtual workshop series in January and February 2023.

“Healthy Eating for Successful Living” will be held on Tuesdays, January 31 to February 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn more about how nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle changes can promote better health. This virtual workshop series focuses on heart- and bone-healthy nutrition strategies to help maintain or improve wellness and prevent chronic disease development or progression in older adults. Healthy Eating uses the USDA’s MyPlate as a framework.

“My Life; My Health,” a FREE virtual chronic disease self-management workshop series, will be held Monday, February 6 to March 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (No class on Feb. 20.) Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want chronic disease, pain or discomfort to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

The series is for anyone living with an ongoing medical condition, such as arthritis, asthma, chronic back pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, COPD, diabetes, or stroke. Topics will include managing and controlling pain, beginning (or improving) an exercise program, handling stress and learning to relax, increasing energy, and eating for your health and wellbeing.

Class size is limited for both workshop series, so reserve your spot today. To register, or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.