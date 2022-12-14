World Cup on the Ave: Event Planned for Saturday’s Final Match, Hosted by Four Shirley Ave Small Businesses

This Sunday, December 18, 2022, join Revere’s Shirley Ave TDI Partnership for a World Cup Final Match celebration at four small businesses on the Ave. The event will take place at 10:00 AM EST. Shirley Ave is a multi-cultural business corridor and family-oriented neighborhood located next to Revere Beach and accessible by the Revere Beach T stop. With over 30 active storefronts and an estimated 16 languages spoken among district merchants, soccer serves as something of a common language – a shared interest and passion that offers our business and residential community a chance to connect.

The “World Cup on the Ave” event partners with four immigrant-owned businesses to offer $5 off to the first 20 patrons at each establishment during the World Cup Final. The vision is a thriving and culturally relevant downtown that welcomes new and long-standing residents alike to enjoy a common interest.

The four (4) participating businesses in the Shirley Ave neighborhood of Revere, MA are:

• Las Delicias Colombianas, 86 Shirley Ave, Revere

• F&J Juice Bar Café, 76 Shirley Ave, Revere

• Valsos Table and Bar, 139 Shirley Ave, Revere

• Sabrine Bakery & Café, 91 Centennial Ave, Revere

“The restaurants’ leadership in hosting these viewing parties is a wonderful example of how small businesses working together help define the culture of a place; in Shirley Ave’s case as a vibrant, diverse neighborhood full of people looking for ways to connect with and give back to their community,” said Laura Christopher, the organizer for the event and the TDI Fellow for Revere.

This event is hosted by Revere’s Shirley Ave TDI Partnership, which includes Women Encouraging Empowerment (WEE), The Neighborhood Developers (TND), Mass General Hospital (MGH) and Revere CARES, the City of Revere, and MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI).