Healey and Driscoll Announce Administration and Finance Secretary, Top Staff

Special to the Journal

Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today announced their first round of hires for their incoming administration. Matthew Gorzkowicz will be appointed as Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Kate Cook will be Chief of Staff and Gabrielle Viator will serve as Senior Advisor.

Matthew Gorzkowicz has more than 25 years’ experience in state finance and budgeting in the Commonwealth. He has served as the Associate Vice President for Administration and Finance at the University of Massachusetts President’s Office for more than a decade, where he has had a direct role in setting the University’s long-range administrative and financial goals and managed the development of an annual operating budget of $3.8 billion. Prior to UMass, Matt worked in the Massachusetts Senate, the Department of Mental Health, the School Building Authority, and the Executive Office for Administration and Finance under Governor Deval Patrick, where he served as Assistant Secretary for Budget and then Undersecretary. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and lives in Winthrop, MA with his wife and two children.

“In this time of record state revenues and economic stress for so many of our residents, it’s essential to have an Administration and Finance Secretary with a proven record of maintaining economic stability and implementing processes that ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” said Healey. “Matt Gorzkowicz has done just that in his decades of service to Massachusetts, and I’m proud to have his leadership in our administration.”

“I’m honored to be appointed as Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance by Governor-elect Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll,” said Gorzkowicz. “This is going to be a dynamic and effective administration, and I’m proud to contribute my experience in state finance and budgeting to serve the Commonwealth. I’m looking forward to getting to work on a number of important priorities that center on equity and affordability and drive progress across the administration.”

Kate Cook currently serves as the First Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, where she assists AG Healey with oversight, operations and decision-making in all legal and policy matters across the office. For over two decades, Cook has served as a trusted legal advisor and litigator for public officials and state and local government agencies. Prior to her appointment as First Assistant, Kate was a partner at Sugarman Rogers, where she chaired the government law and election law practice groups and had an active pro bono practice focused on civil rights and civil liberties matters. Kate formerly served as Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Deval L. Patrick, General Counsel to the Massachusetts Senate Ways & Means Committee and Assistant Corporation Counsel to the City of Boston. She holds degrees from Harvard University and Brown University and lives in Marblehead with her husband and daughter.

“Kate has been integral to the operations of the Attorney General’s Office and a wonderful addition to our team over the past year,” said Healey. “With her strong background serving both in state and city government as well as the private sector, I’m confident that she is the best person to lead our office and build a team that’s going to deliver real results for people.”

“I’m honored that Governor-elect Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll have placed their faith in me to lead the Governor’s Office and for the opportunity to continue my service to the Commonwealth,” said Cook. “We’re committed to building a strong, experienced and diverse team that is ready to get to work delivering for people and moving Massachusetts forward.”

Gabe Viator is the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. She oversees litigation efforts across the office and coordinates policy, government affairs and strategic initiatives. Gabrielle previously served as Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Advisor to AG Healey, and as an Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Rights Division. Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Gabrielle practiced commercial litigation as an associate at Ropes & Gray. She also served as a Legislative Director in the State Senate and as a legislative aide in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. She is a graduate of Boston College and Suffolk University Law School, and lives in Beverly with her husband and two daughters.

“Gabe has been a close and trusted advisor to me for many years, and I’m thrilled to have her guidance with us in the Governor’s Office,” said Healey. “She has outstanding legal and policy experience, a strong commitment to public service and a passion for teamwork, all of which will be invaluable for our team.” “From working with Governor-elect Healey for more than a decade, I’ve seen firsthand her commitment to the people of Massachusetts and her ability to bring together the very best team to make real progress,” said Viator. “I’m honored to continue this partnership in the Governor’s Office and excited to get to work creating a stronger Massachusetts.”