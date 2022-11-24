License Comm. Approves Licenses for World Cup Events

The Revere License Commission gave its approval for two, one-day licenses that will permit open-air viewing of the upcoming World Cup soccer matches in the Shirley Ave. neighborhood.

Laura Christopher, the event manager, presented the application by the City of Revere & Transformative Development Initiative-Shirley Avenue area, for the two, one-day licenses for Malt/Wine, common victualler, and entertainment in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood.

Ms. Christopher said the purpose of the events is to provide a community viewing area, using a large screen TV, for the upcoming World Cup soccer matches that are of enormous interest to the diverse communities within the city, especially in the Shirley Ave. neighborhood.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., in the Shirley Ave. municipal parking lot. The date for the second event, which will be held in Sandler Square, will be dependent upon the teams and the schedule of matches in the knockout round.

“We are seeking to increase the foot traffic and vibrancy of the Shirley Ave. neighborhood,” said Christopher, who noted that the viewing events will be a collaborative effort of government, business, and non-governmental organizations. “These events will cater to the unique population of the Shirley Ave. neighborhood. Soccer is something of a common language across cultures and there is great interest in seeing these events and enjoying them together.”

Although the application for the November 26 event sought to close off the portion of Shirley Ave. in the area of the municipal parking (the second event will be held in Sandler Square), City Councilor Ira Novoselsky suggested that shutting down Shirley Ave. in both directions would hurt local businesses. Revere Sgt. Chris Giannino also weighed in, noting that potentially leaving one-lane open for vehicular traffic on Shirley Ave. would be unsafe.

Parks and Rec. Director Michael Hinojosa then stepped to the podium to offer a compromise solution of moving the November 26 event to Nahant Ave. between Shirley Ave. and Dehon St. All parties agreed that this would work better and the commission approved the revised application for the November 26 date.

The later event, to be held in Sandler Sq., will involve closing off the portions of Centennial Ave. and Dehon St. that are immediately adjacent to the square and drew no objections.

The commission approved two other one-day licenses as follows:

— The application of the City of Revere Parks & Recreation, for a 1-day entertainment license to be exercised on the grounds surrounding City Hall on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Expected attendance is 500.

Hinojosa presented the application to the commission. He told the commissioners that the event is the annual Winter Festival that also will incorporate the annual Santa Walk this year. Hinojosa said the start time has been moved up to 1:00. Broadway will be closed down and vendors will be on hand, as well as opportunities for photos with Santa, inflatables, and a trackless train.

“This is a great event and people really like it,” said commission chairman Robert Selevitch. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application..

— The application of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts, for a 1-day license for Malt/Wine, common victualler, and entertainment, to be exercised at the Bingo Hall in Saint Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, December 3, from 6 –11 p.m. for a Venezuelan Christmas Party with an expected attendance of 100.

Jose Videiros presented the application to the commission.

“This will bring together the Venezuelan community and raise funds for humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela, as well as to help Venezuelan migrants get up on their feet, assimilate, and find jobs,” said Viveiros.

He said the beer and wine will be served in plastic cups and the bartender will be checking for IDs. There were about 130 persons in attendance last year.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The other matters to come before the commission were routine in nature.

Maryam Amini asked for the commission’s approval to change the name of her establishment at 744 Broadway from the Cutting Board to the Chai Bar.

She explained that the new name of her establishment will better reflect the nature of her business. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Colwen Management, Inc., d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express, 245 Revere Beach Parkway, came before the commission seeking a change of officers/directors.

Atty. Tom Miller of Boston presented the application and explained that there will be an addition of a Chief Financial Officer to the list of officers. He said there will be no changes in the day-to-day operations of the hotel.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission addressed a non-agenda item regarding the restaurant at 107 Shirley Ave.

The commission has received complaints from area residents from as far away as Hyman Towers regarding customers who allegedly are urinating in the street, shouting, hanging around for their Ubers, and bringing bottles outside and smashing them on the street.

Commissioners Selevicth and Daniel Occena voted to send a letter to bring the owners in to discuss the problem.

The commission received the following communications during the month:

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of an application for an alteration of premises and change of license type of Revere Restaurant Group, Inc. d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant.

2. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for a change of officers of Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc.

3. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for a change of manager, change of officers/directors, and transfer of stock of Cafeteria las Delicias Colombianas, Inc.

4. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for a pledge of license of Rincon Limeño Revere, Inc.

5. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of an application for an All Alcohol Restaurant license to Capri, LLC d/b/a Capri.

6. Email communication from City Councillor Anthony Cogliandro regarding resident issues with Sena Motors, Inc.

Occena said he spoke to Cogliandro and said that the Sena Motors should be brought in before the commission.

“We’ve had them in before and the issues are continuing,” said Occena, who noted the allegations include speeding during test drives, double parking by delivery trucks, parking by trucks in the middle of Patriot Parkway, damage to landscaping, and having excess vehicles on the lot.

Selevitch and Occena voted to send a letter to Sena Motors to have them come in to discuss these issues.

The next meeting of the License Commission is set for Wednesday, December 21.